"I used to play with my mum’s gold medal at home," said Vogel. The fact that she had previously not been nominated for two test matches in spring 2025 did not weigh on the former German team captain: "Pressure is part of my daily business, to be quite honest. I’ve been around for quite a few years now. I’m not even sure since when I’ve been the face many people know and associate with women’s handball. So you do take quite a bit. That’s why I’m also enjoying putting my face to it when things are going really well. A lot of things don’t bother me that much anymore. I know that I can play handball. There are always highs and lows — and I’m really enjoying the current high," she said after the World Championship.



