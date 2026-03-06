Mum’s gold medal as an inspiration
When Germany host Slovenia on Sunday in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers Highlight Match in Heidelberg, it will be a special one for the hosts in several respects. It is their first home match since winning the silver medal at the 2025 IHF World Championship in Germany and the Netherlands. Their 30:23 win in the first leg on Wednesday in Celje, another victory would secure their ticket to the EHF EURO 2026, and two players will celebrate milestones — playmaker Alina Grijseels will earn her 125th international cap, while back-court player Emily Vogel (née Bölk) will already make her 150th.