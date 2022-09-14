Munich Olympiahalle completes Men's EHF EURO 2024 venues

The 12,000-seater arena will host groups C and F in the preliminary round of the EHF EURO 2024, featuring teams including world champions Denmark, and Iceland, if they qualify.

The Olympiahalle hosted the preliminary round of the 2019 IHF Men's World Championship and was also the handball venue for the Munich 1972 Olympic Games. More recently, it was the gymnastics venue for the Munich 2022 European Championships.

Munich will host the EHF EURO 2024 alongside Berlin, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Mannheim, with the final weekend taking place in the LANXESS Arena in Cologne.

Tickets are on sale and can be bought here.