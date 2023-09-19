Musa and Šipić on the line for Kriens Luzern

One of the best Swiss clubs started their ambitious project with the comeback of legendary player Andy Schmid in 2022, and they have been building the squad for big things. The 2022/23 season ended in a great way - they won the club's first trophy, celebrating against Kadetten Schaffhausen in the domestic cup and they went all the way to the play-off final where the same opponent was better on the day in the battle for the the Swiss title.

With new signings this summer, Kriens has further strengthened the team and is looking forward to fighting for new trophies at home, but also to giving their best on the European courts and gaining valuable experience. Being one of three Swiss representatives means a lot and in Schmid's last season as a professional player, before he takes over the Swiss national team, they would like to leave their mark in the EHF European League Men.

Among strong players who are eager to star in the second-tier are two Croatian line players - Marin Šipić and Željko Musa. Šipić joined from RK Zagreb in the summer of 2022 and soon showed all of his skills. Even though his original idea was to stay in Switzerland for a year, he is now going into his second season with Kriens, and Šipić only has praise for the club.

“I am really satisfied in Kriens. When I was coming here from Zagreb, to be honest, I did not plan to stay for more than one season. However, everything fell into place, I prolonged for one more season and I am already thinking about staying a little bit more,” says Šipić.

Šipić is back in European competition after a one-year hiatus and he is bringing EHF Cup and EHF Champions League experience with him. The 27-year-old line player dreams big but at the same time stays grounded.

“I am excited to play in the EHF European League. I can't wait for the season to start and as I said, this is the first time the club will play in this stage of the competition. Realistic goals are to play finals of the play-off in the domestic league and cup. We know that is not going to be easy with good teams in our league, especially Schaffhausen but we will give our best. When it comes to the EHF European League, progressing further from the group matches would be a good start,” adds Šipić.

An EHF European League Men champion with Magdeburg at the first edition of the EHF Finals in 2021, Željko Musa followed the same path as his teammate. The experienced Croatian international came from Zagreb ahead of the 2023/24 season and will be of great help for the eighth club in his career, especially defensively speaking.