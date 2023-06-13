Music stars, party & fan zone crank up Cologne excitement

Make sure you join all the activities both inside and outside the LANXESS arena over the weekend to perfectly round off your experience.

Opening party

The handball festivities kick-off on Friday with the opening party! Gates open at 17:30 on Friday and fans can enjoy a fun programme on stage as well as all the activities in the fan zone. You will not want to miss the official team presentations at 19:00 and the autograph session at 20:00; it will be your chance to secure a selfie with your favourite player!

Fan zone

The fan zone will be packed full of engaging activities, chances for you to test your skills or just relax and grab some food and drink.

Plus, there will be a chance for you to get some official TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 merchandise. As designed by our #FanmadeHistory competition winners, these souvenirs are by the fans and for the fans!

But the fan zone is not just for Friday's opening party, it will be open on Saturday and Sunday, too. Sem Eisinger, the winner of German TV show DSDS will perform on the stage in the fan zone on Sunday at 14:00.

The fan zone is open to everyone on Friday, but you will need a valid weekend ticket to attend on Saturday and Sunday.