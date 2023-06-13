Music stars, party & fan zone crank up Cologne excitement
The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 is much more than four handball matches! Fans attending the weekend in Cologne can look forward to an incredible programme in and around the arena with the big opening party on Friday, great shows before the each match and a fan zone with different activities and entertainment.
Make sure you join all the activities both inside and outside the LANXESS arena over the weekend to perfectly round off your experience.
Opening party
The handball festivities kick-off on Friday with the opening party! Gates open at 17:30 on Friday and fans can enjoy a fun programme on stage as well as all the activities in the fan zone. You will not want to miss the official team presentations at 19:00 and the autograph session at 20:00; it will be your chance to secure a selfie with your favourite player!
Fan zone
The fan zone will be packed full of engaging activities, chances for you to test your skills or just relax and grab some food and drink.
Plus, there will be a chance for you to get some official TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 merchandise. As designed by our #FanmadeHistory competition winners, these souvenirs are by the fans and for the fans!
But the fan zone is not just for Friday's opening party, it will be open on Saturday and Sunday, too. Sem Eisinger, the winner of German TV show DSDS will perform on the stage in the fan zone on Sunday at 14:00.
The fan zone is open to everyone on Friday, but you will need a valid weekend ticket to attend on Saturday and Sunday.
Opening shows before every match
Fans in the arena and TV viewers across the world will see an elaborate show and entertainment programme, that was specifically developed for and is tailored to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4.
Any fan who has visited an EHF FINAL4 event in the past will know this is a very special highlight which sets the tone for the biggest matches of the season. Goosebumps guaranteed!
Every match will see its own extravagant opening show that starts 15 minutes before throw-off, but before and after the final, singer Debbie Schippers will perform! It is sure to be a true highlight for all fans and players!