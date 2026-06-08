Sarah Bouktit finished the season on 125 goals, only six behind the competition’s top scorer Henny Reistad (131 goals), and the French international was determined to end her chapter with Metz on a high, finding extra motivation to be both the MVP and the top scorer of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026.
"Because it was my last match with Metz, because the disappointments of the previous years were too hard to live through, and because I really wanted to give everything, because it was so important for me. This club is in my heart, and it'll be there throughout my life, that was my main motivation," ends Bouktit.
Even though the 23-year-old is now leaving Metz after spending most of her career with the side, her love for the club and the memories of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 will never fade, as the competition’s pinnacle event put Metz in the French handball history books and Bouktit among the greats of the EHF FINAL4.