Sarah Bouktit displayed a dominant performance in the final, scoring 12 goals and tying the likes of the legendary Henny Reistad, Anita Görbicz, Heidi Holme Astrup and Indira Kastratovic, who sit in joint fifth place for scoring the most goals in the EHF Champions League final history.

"I can't believe what's happened. I'm so happy, so much work, we've put in so much effort only for failures and it was so hard to get back up each time. I'm so happy, I don't know what to say," admits Bouktit.

The 23-year-old previously scored eight goals in the semi-final against CSM Bucuresti, and finished as the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 top scorer with 20 goals in total, recording an impressive 87 per cent shooting accuracy.