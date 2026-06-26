Metz Handball’s French international Sarah Bouktit and Barça and Denmark national team goalkeeper Emil Nielsen have been named the MVPs of the 2026 season, after outstanding performances for their clubs and national teams.

Bouktit and Nielsen were named in the Teams of the Season earlier this week as the best women’s line player and best men’s goalkeeper, respectively. They were announced as the MVPs at the draw event for the EHF Champions League 2026/27 group phases on Friday.