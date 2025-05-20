Nacinovic steps onto the European stage with Montpellier one last time

Montpellier's confidence is not without reason. They arrive in Hamburg riding high after defeating Paris Saint-Germain Handball in a dramatic penalty shootout to win the French Cup, their first in nearly a decade, since the 2015/16 season. For Nacinovic, who had yet to win silverware with the club, the timing could not have been better.

“Now, just before leaving the club, to finally win a trophy with Montpellier, it means a lot. It's a special way to close this chapter. I'll carry that moment with me to Germany and hopefully, we can lift one more in Hamburg,” says Nacinovic.

When it comes to Kiel as an opponent, a club he has been watching closely, Nacinovic knows what to expect.

“They rely a lot on their goalkeepers and on that burst of energy they get during the game, especially at home. But I see our chances, and maybe we can use the fact that it's being played in Hamburg to our advantage,” he adds.

But Montpellier have their own strengths and Nacinovic believes they could make the difference in Hamburg. Not just against Kiel, but also against two other potential opponents, the other semi-final pairing MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt.