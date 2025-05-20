Nacinovic steps onto the European stage with Montpellier one last time

“Our defence is definitely our biggest weapon, and we're very dangerous in the fast break. Also, the German teams, apart from Kiel, haven't really played against us in over a year and a half, so there's maybe an element of surprise on our side,” he explains. “We've come a long way and we're really well organised.”
Nacinovic also feels the team is more mature and united than ever: “I think this year we've really grown as a team. A lot of us have been together for two, three, even four years, depending on the player. It feels like everything could come together now for a really strong result,” says Nacinovic.
For the 25-year-old, this will be a unique occasion, facing his future club where he will be welcomed by Domagoj Duvnjak, Croatia's legend and a player from whom Nacinovic can learn a lot.
“Everything happened quite fast when I signed, but the more I watch the Bundesliga, the more I realize it's the top of handball,” he says. “Every match is intense, the arenas are full and Kiel is a true institution. I never regretted my decision. And of course, Domagoj Duvnjak staying one more year is a huge bonus, no doubt,” explains Nacinovic about his decision to leave France.