Nacinovic steps onto the European stage with Montpellier one last time

EHF / Danijela Vekić
20 May 2025, 11:00

As the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 approaches, one player will be stepping onto the court in Hamburg with more than just a trophy on his mind. For Montpellier Handball's line player Veron Nacinovic, the final tournament marks not only the peak of the season, but also the closing of a four-year chapter in France before moving to THW Kiel in Germany.

However, before he joins the German powerhouse, he will have to play against his future teammates in the semi-finals at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg on 24 May, and to win against them to reach their first final, because Montpellier enter the EHF Finals with unfinished business and this time, with momentum on their side.

Two years ago, the French side fell short at the EHF Finals, losing to Füchse Berlin in the semi-finals and to Frisch Auf Göppingen in the third-place match. This year, history repeats itself with another German opponent. Kiel, the club that eliminated them from the EHF Champions League quarter-finals last season and Nacinovic's future home, now stands between Montpellier and a long-awaited EHF European League final.

“I'm happy we're playing against them. I actually wanted this draw,” he says. “I think we can prepare well. It will be a close game, but we believe we can beat them.”

KLAHN 02 05 24 830054 Sascha Klahn

Montpellier's confidence is not without reason. They arrive in Hamburg riding high after defeating Paris Saint-Germain Handball in a dramatic penalty shootout to win the French Cup, their first in nearly a decade, since the 2015/16 season. For Nacinovic, who had yet to win silverware with the club, the timing could not have been better.

“Now, just before leaving the club, to finally win a trophy with Montpellier, it means a lot. It's a special way to close this chapter. I'll carry that moment with me to Germany and hopefully, we can lift one more in Hamburg,” says Nacinovic.

When it comes to Kiel as an opponent, a club he has been watching closely, Nacinovic knows what to expect.

“They rely a lot on their goalkeepers and on that burst of energy they get during the game, especially at home. But I see our chances, and maybe we can use the fact that it's being played in Hamburg to our advantage,” he adds.

But Montpellier have their own strengths and Nacinovic believes they could make the difference in Hamburg. Not just against Kiel, but also against two other potential opponents, the other semi-final pairing MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

EHFEL GORNIKZABRZE MONTPELLIER Photo 57 Krzysztof Kuroń Górnik Zabrze
Krzysztof Kuroń/Górnik Zabrze
5P9A3449 Dxo Lau Nielsen
Lau Nielsen
20250304 EHF European League HC Kriens Luzern Montpellier Handball Sursee 074 Richi Brandenberger
Richi Brandenberger

“Our defence is definitely our biggest weapon, and we're very dangerous in the fast break. Also, the German teams, apart from Kiel, haven't really played against us in over a year and a half, so there's maybe an element of surprise on our side,” he explains. “We've come a long way and we're really well organised.”

Nacinovic also feels the team is more mature and united than ever: “I think this year we've really grown as a team. A lot of us have been together for two, three, even four years, depending on the player. It feels like everything could come together now for a really strong result,” says Nacinovic.

For the 25-year-old, this will be a unique occasion, facing his future club where he will be welcomed by Domagoj Duvnjak, Croatia's legend and a player from whom Nacinovic can learn a lot.

“Everything happened quite fast when I signed, but the more I watch the Bundesliga, the more I realize it's the top of handball,” he says. “Every match is intense, the arenas are full and Kiel is a true institution. I never regretted my decision. And of course, Domagoj Duvnjak staying one more year is a huge bonus, no doubt,” explains Nacinovic about his decision to leave France.

L35A1815 #Patriciasports Patricia Glorion

But despite looking ahead, there is a deep sense of appreciation for what he is leaving behind. The Croatian international joined Montpellier Handball in 2021 from RK Celje Pivovarna Laško and has made significant progress under coaches Patrice Canayer and Érick Mathé. He has come a long way since his start in Rijeka with RK Zamet, and although the transition to French handball was not easy, it paid off.

“It was a bit difficult at the beginning, but things gradually got better. I think I progressed the most by becoming more experienced and mature. That's maybe normal with age, but I really learned a lot from Canayer during those three years. He's a legend. And with Érick this past season, the approach was different, but Montpellier really helped me grow as a player,” concludes Nacinovic.

R3VS0810 Victor Sousa
Victor Sousa
BEL CRO WVB 20250507 8J0A9785 Royal Belgian Handball Federation
Royal Belgian Handball Federation
5P9A3229 Dxo Lau Nielsen
Lau Nielsen
Croatia Vs Belgium C5 9609JC Jozo Cabraja Kolektiff
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
DSC00734 #Patriciasports Patricia Glorion
Patricia Sports

Photos © Patricia Sports (main & in-text), Sascha Klahn (in-text)

MENS EURO 2026 DRAW 15 05 2025 6452 Dejan Obretkovic
