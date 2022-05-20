Nærbø’s results "an absolute surprise" for coach Jensen

With the exception of two Danes and a couple of players from other Norwegian regions, most Nærbø players indeed come from the local area, and they have been playing together since childhood, for 12 or 13 years.

“We have 11 boys born in 1997–98, and this is a very talented generation. Besides that, we are a group of friends who know each other very well, so continuity is among the factors behind our progress. Not so long ago, this team played in the third Norwegian league, but since 2018, we’ve been competing at the top level, and now we will play the European Cup final,” says Jensen.

Jensen gives significant credit to his assistant Rune Haugseng: “He means a lot for this club. Rune has been working with many players since their childhood. And we are not a professional team — he does not only help me with trainings, but also orders tickets, buses and so on. He is a very busy man who takes care of a lot of things.”

Jensen, who has worked with the women’s national teams of Germany and China in the past, as well as with the men’s Slovakia team and a few clubs in different countries, became Nærbø head coach in 2020. Last year, his team reached the Norwegian Cup final, where they lost against Elverum Handball, and now they progressed to the business end of the EHF European Cup Men.

“That was an absolute surprise even for me. I would have lied if I’d said otherwise. Early in the season, I thought it would be good to get some experience and maybe win one or two matches,” Jensen says.

However, his team have exceeded all expectations. After eliminating two Italian rivals, Raimond Sassari and ASD Accademia P. Conversano 2014, Nærbø went on to defeat Romania’s CSM Focsani 2007 in the Last 16. Then their quarter-final matches with SKA Minsk were cancelled, as the Belarusian club was excluded from the competition. And in the semi-final, Nærbø beat fellow Norwegian team Drammen HK in a dramatic shootout after the rivals exchanged home wins with the same 30:27 score.

“This win was a very emotional moment, as Drammen were ranked higher than us and we had never beaten them before. But the round 2 matches with Sassari are also memorable, as they were our first ever games in the European club competitions. We played both legs at home, and it was a special feeling — a new page in the team history. So overall, we’ve had many highs this season,” the head coach says.