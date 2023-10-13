Nail-biting matches conclude first two days at the Champions Cup 2023
After two days of the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023, the group phase has finished for both the men’s and women’s category, with the women’s category also having played 12 of the 18 main round matches.
In the men’s category Rødby Beach Boys (DEN) showed quality by topping their groups without dropping a set. 2022 champions BHT Petra Plock began their campaign also topping their group. The final game of Group C swung 1st place to 12Monkeys Köln BHC (GER) after a last gasp shootout, winning a tight match to previously undefeated, seemingly unstoppable, Hír-Sat BHC (HUN).
In the women’s category reigning champions OVB Beach Girls (HUN) got the tournament underway, winning two convincing sets against Brest Bretagne (FRA). They continued this pattern, not dropping a set, proving it will be a tough challenge for any team to take on the champions.
Men's competition:
- Men’s Group B saw a tale of 3 very closely matched teams battling for just two spots into the main round. Rødby Beach Boys defeated GRD Leça SPAR with just one point difference in both sets 13:12 and 17:16.
- BHT Petra Plock took flight with moments of brilliance to defeat Beach&DaG U21 Münster and SC Squadra Buda in day one. Their big challenge came as they faced E.F.E Os Tigres, a squad packed with Spanish and Portuguese internationals. Winning the game in a shootout, Plock are looking formidable, with no. 4 Filip Koper being top scorer of the group stage with 57 points.
- Despite losing to Plock, E.F.E Os Tigres, having won the rest of their games and will fancy their chances to push far into the tournament stages, qualified in 2nd.
- 12Monkeys Köln BHC racked up an impressive 65 goal difference, the most of any men’s team in the groups. The 2nd best goal difference being that of Hír-Sat BHC (62) which was top until their defeat to Köln.
- Tomorrow, Rødby Beach Boys (DEN), GRD Leça SPAR (POR), BHT Petra Plock (POL), E.F.E Os Tigres (POR), 12Monkeys Köln BHC (GER) and Hír-Sat BHC (HUN) enter into the main round to battle it out to reach the quarter finals.
I think our chances are good. I have to believe it and I really do believe it after I saw how we played in the last two days. I think we’ve got a decent chance, but we have to be 100 per cent.
Women's competition:
- In the group stages, alongside OVB Beach Girls, The Danish Beach Handball Dream also stood out, coming out of their group with 3/3 wins, dropping just 1 set, and putting up an impressive 43 goal difference.
- OVB Beach Girls and The Danish BH Dream both drawn in the same group of the main round, lining up for a thrilling match-up between the two on day 3, court 3, 12:45 CEST (11:45 local time).
- 2021 champions GRD Leça - Love Tiles, who were eliminated in the preliminary round in 2022, took the top spot of Group C, a crowd-pleasing nail-biter of a group, with every team coming out of the first day with a win and a loss.
- Leça were followed closely by Kras Volendam who only lost to GRD Leça by 1 point in both sets in a game which could have gone either way. American international Christine Mansour’s strong 87% shot rate and 14 points could not quite clinch a win for her team.
- CATS A.M. Almeria dominated their group in points but matches showed a very small margin in wins against both Black Lake Beach and Szentrendrei NKE. All three teams proceeded to the main round. However, Almeria lost their first main round match to Fundación Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga, who came 3rd in their group, – before winning their second against Volendam.
We are winning the games we have to win, but we are not at our best, we can do much more, we came with a strong team, that is like family. But I think we can do more, I think we can play better. We always dream big and until we are out we will keep dreaming and believing!
The competition resumes on Saturday, 14 October at 10:30 CEST (09:30 local time) with all matches streamed live on EHFTV and court 1 streamed on the Home of Handball Twitch channel.
All results from the first two competition days as well as the schedule are available HERE.