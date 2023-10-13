Nail-biting matches conclude first two days at the Champions Cup 2023

After two days of the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023, the group phase has finished for both the men’s and women’s category, with the women’s category also having played 12 of the 18 main round matches.

In the men’s category Rødby Beach Boys (DEN) showed quality by topping their groups without dropping a set. 2022 champions BHT Petra Plock began their campaign also topping their group. The final game of Group C swung 1st place to 12Monkeys Köln BHC (GER) after a last gasp shootout, winning a tight match to previously undefeated, seemingly unstoppable, Hír-Sat BHC (HUN).

In the women’s category reigning champions OVB Beach Girls (HUN) got the tournament underway, winning two convincing sets against Brest Bretagne (FRA). They continued this pattern, not dropping a set, proving it will be a tough challenge for any team to take on the champions.