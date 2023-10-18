Nail-biting second legs await in European Cup round 2

Olympiacos SFP are hosting Raimond Sassari in a bid to confirm the place in the next round after comfortably winning the first leg (31:24) and taking a seven-goal lead back to Ilioupolis. The club from Greece's capital is aiming to match last season's success of reaching round 3 in the EHF's third-tier club competition, while the visitors are going to try and mount a comeback to reach round 3 for the first time in their history.

Also, four double-headers are on the agenda as CS Minaur Baia Mare, RK Vogosca, SSV Brixen and FTC-Green Collect enjoy the advantage of playing both legs at home, as they welcome Odesa, K.H. Trepça-M, Azeryol HC and Parnassos Strovolou, respectively.