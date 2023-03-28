Nantes and GOG host crucial games as play-offs conclude

After dominant first-leg wins Telekom Veszprém HC (against their domestic rivals OTP Bank-Pick Szeged) and THW Kiel (against C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti) both have one foot in the doors of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-finals.

In contrast, two play-off confrontations remain very much undecided. HBC Nantes will have to win the Match of the Week at home against Orlen Wisla Plock in order to progress, after drawing 32:32 last Wednesday in Poland. GOG will start the second leg of the all-Danish confrontation two goals down, after losing to Aalborg Håndbold last week.