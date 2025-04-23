Nantes edge Sporting to stay unbeaten at home

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Sporting CP (POR) 28:27 (13:10)

Nantes used a 4:0 run to seize the lead, with Thibaud Briet and Aymeric Minne spearheading the attack for the French side

While André Kristensen maintained a save efficiency above 40 per cent, Sporting stayed level, but Ivan Pešić eventually won the goalkeeper duel in the first half with nine saves at an impressive 47 per cent

Nantes opened the second half confidently, with Julien Bos scoring to establish the first five-goal lead (15:10), yet Sporting quickly closed the gap to 17:18 just six minutes later and kept the game close until the final whistle

Nantes nearly let the win slip away, committing 10 turnovers in the second half, but Ignacio Biosca stepped up in the closing minutes, replacing Pešić and saving four of Sporting’s last nine attempts

A curious fact: the match saw its first and only two-minute suspension as late as the 53rd minute

In the first-ever European encounter of these teams, Aymeric Minne netted seven goals for Nantes, while Sporting’s Martim Costa scored eight from nearly double the number of attempts

Which unbeaten court will prevail in the race for the Truckscout24 EHF FINAL4 ticket?

Nantes struck first in this clash of unbeaten home teams, defending their flawless record at the H Arena in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League this season. Now boasting six wins and two draws at home, the French side has turned their venue into a fortress — and on Wednesday, Sporting found out just how challenging it is to breach it, falling just short of an equaliser.

This one-goal victory could prove crucial, as Nantes now travel to Lisbon with a slight edge. The big question is whether they can carry this advantage into the second leg and secure their third-ever appearance at the EHF FINAL4. Sporting, who are also unbeaten at home this season, will be pushed by their fans as they attempt to make history by reaching Cologne for the first time.

The Portuguese side came out swinging — aggressive, fearless, and driven — just as they have been throughout this remarkable campaign. Nantes will need to sharpen their attack and cut down on errors if they want to fully exploit their goalkeepers’ heroics and strong defensive showing in the rematch.