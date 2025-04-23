Nantes edge Sporting to stay unbeaten at home

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
23 April 2025, 23:30

HBC Nantes capitalised on their strong first-half performance to secure a narrow 28:27 victory over Sporting CP in the first leg of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 quarter-finals. Although Nantes once held a five-goal lead, they were unable to fully break Sporting’s spirit, with both sides battling fiercely for even the slightest advantage ahead of the return leg.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG
HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Sporting CP (POR) 28:27 (13:10)

  • Nantes used a 4:0 run to seize the lead, with Thibaud Briet and Aymeric Minne spearheading the attack for the French side
  • While André Kristensen maintained a save efficiency above 40 per cent, Sporting stayed level, but Ivan Pešić eventually won the goalkeeper duel in the first half with nine saves at an impressive 47 per cent
  • Nantes opened the second half confidently, with Julien Bos scoring to establish the first five-goal lead (15:10), yet Sporting quickly closed the gap to 17:18 just six minutes later and kept the game close until the final whistle
  • Nantes nearly let the win slip away, committing 10 turnovers in the second half, but Ignacio Biosca stepped up in the closing minutes, replacing Pešić and saving four of Sporting’s last nine attempts
  • A curious fact: the match saw its first and only two-minute suspension as late as the 53rd minute
  • In the first-ever European encounter of these teams, Aymeric Minne netted seven goals for Nantes, while Sporting’s Martim Costa scored eight from nearly double the number of attempts

Which unbeaten court will prevail in the race for the Truckscout24 EHF FINAL4 ticket?

Nantes struck first in this clash of unbeaten home teams, defending their flawless record at the H Arena in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League this season. Now boasting six wins and two draws at home, the French side has turned their venue into a fortress — and on Wednesday, Sporting found out just how challenging it is to breach it, falling just short of an equaliser.

This one-goal victory could prove crucial, as Nantes now travel to Lisbon with a slight edge. The big question is whether they can carry this advantage into the second leg and secure their third-ever appearance at the EHF FINAL4. Sporting, who are also unbeaten at home this season, will be pushed by their fans as they attempt to make history by reaching Cologne for the first time.

The Portuguese side came out swinging — aggressive, fearless, and driven — just as they have been throughout this remarkable campaign. Nantes will need to sharpen their attack and cut down on errors if they want to fully exploit their goalkeepers’ heroics and strong defensive showing in the rematch.

23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Cojean (1)
Very close match with great intensity. We can play better, we didn’t play enough as a team tonight. It’s only the first half. It will be really hard to play in Lisbon next week but not impossible to win. First round is done, we have to work for the second one.
Greg Cojean
Head coach, HBC Nantes
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Costa (2)
Amazing atmosphere, very good for us to play here. We managed the pressure in the first half-time. We fought until the end of the game to get the draw. Our main goal was to stay alive and we succeeded.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP

Match action

23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Shirts
HBC Nantes
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Bos
HBC Nantes
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Vinhas
HBC Nantes
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Ricardo Costa
HBC Nantes
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Fans6
HBC Nantes
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Tournat2
HBC Nantes
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Costa Kiko
HBC Nantes
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Pesic
HBC Nantes
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Cojean
HBC Nantes
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Briet3
HBC Nantes
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Portela Ordriozola Ovnicek
HBC Nantes
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Bos A Demouge Briet
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Oliveira (2)
23042025 Hbcnantes Sportingcp Fans (2)

Photos © HBC Nantes

20250423 Scm Veszprem 95
