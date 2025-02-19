Nantes raise tension in direct quarter-final race; draw in Zagreb

Nantes raise tension in direct quarter-final race; draw in Zagreb

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
19 February 2025, 23:15

While Paris Saint-Germain Handball took an ultimately clear away win at Fredericia, the group B table was shaken a bit: Thanks to their home win against Szeged, followed by Aalborg’s defeat at Magdeburg, Nantes are now equal in second position with the Danish champions two rounds before the end of the group phase. In the second half of the table ranking, all teams can still qualify for the play-offs, as Kolstad missed a victory in Zagreb.

  • 10 goals from Kamil Syprzak and a strong last 13 minutes secured Paris a 38:22 win in Fredericia
  • a penalty strike from Filip Glavaš five seconds before the final buzzer earned Zagreb a draw against Kolstad, who passed Kielce on the table for at least 24 hours
  • Nantes are the big winners of round 12 — not only as they extended the points gap to Szeged to three points by beating the Hungarian side 32:29, but they are equal with Aalborg now
  • Magdeburg took their second consecutive victory in 2025, 32:31, after winning at Kielce, but their match against Aalborg was on the edge until the end
  • despite having 11 points in their account now, SCM have still not booked their play-off ticket

GROUP A

Fredericia Håndbold Klub (DEN) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) 32:38 (17:16)

It seems history repeats every Champions League round for Fredericia Håndbold Klub: After being on an equal level against Füchse Berlin for more than 45 minutes in round 11, the Danish side were ahead at the break and close to Paris until minute 47 and the score of 24:26. After that, the French team only needed seven minutes to decide the duel, pulling away to 34:27. Paris were warned by their home defeat against Plock last week, but again had problems in finding their pace in the first half. Finally, 10 goals from Polish line player Kamil Syprzak, who is on a total of 78 season strikes in 2024/25, were crucial for PSG to take their eighth win. Mathematically, Fredericia still have the chance to make it to the play-offs, though they remain on three points.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251902 FHK PSG (72) Copy
Playing in this arena was an amazing experience — the atmosphere was incredible! We knew Fredericia would give it everything they had, and they certainly did. I don’t think the final score truly reflects how close the game was. It could have gone either way. Their first half caught us completely off guard, and we struggled to find solutions. Fortunately, we managed to adjust in the second half, but it was by no means an easy match.
Kamil Syprzak
Line player, Paris Saint-Germain Handball
20251902 FHK PSG (56)
We put in a strong performance and can be proud of the effort we showed today. We played an excellent first half where we really executed our game plan well. In the second half, we stayed in the fight, even when they gained momentum. Overall, we proved that we can compete with some of Europe’s very best, and that’s something we will take forward with us.
Gudmundur Gudmundsson
Head coach, Fredericia Håndbold Klub

GROUP B

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Kolstad Håndbold (NOR) 25:25 (13:16)

In their first EHF Champions League match after the departure of Sander Sagosen to Aalborg, Kolstad Håndbold let a potential win slip in a crucial match for the play-offs. After beating Nantes in the last round, the Norwegian side were a bit closer to victory than the hosts, who remain on the bottom of the group. Kolstad were dominant in the last 10 minutes of the first half, leading by three several times and once by four goals at 16:12. But Zagreb coach Velimir Petkovic found the right words in the locker room at half-time, as his side turned the match around with a 5:1 run and then seemed to be on track for a win, leading 22:19 10 minutes before the end.

Right then, Zagreb’s strongest period came to an end, as Simen Lyse was on fire, netting almost all crucial goals for Kolstad, including their last advance 65 seconds before the end. By converting the final penalty some seconds before the final buzzer, Filip Glavaš secured a draw for the hosts, who are two points below Kolstad on the table. The top scorer of the match was Zagreb’s Belarusian centre back Ihar Biaiauski, who netted eight times.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250219 Zagreb Kolstad Petkovic012
We were low in energy in those opening 15–20 minutes, being far from what we showed everyone we're capable of in the Champions League. I guess we felt that burden of importance of the game, of how much it would mean for us to win it and open the doors to the knockout stage. We were not happy with the way we performed in the first, knowing we've got a lot more in us, especially defensively, which we proved out there in the second. In the end, an unlucky three minutes where nothing went our way, which helped Kolstad secure a point here today.
Velimir Petkovic
Head coach, HC Zagreb
20250219 Zagreb Kolstad020
We were aware of how hard it was going to be to play here, in Zagreb Arena. We also knew that Zagreb is going to play a physical game — they are bigger and stronger than us. That being said, we had to be smart and patient, breaking through their defence and even getting past [Matej] Mandic between posts. I still remember last year and a hard loss we suffered here, and of course we're way happier with the way we performed today.
Vetle Eck Aga
Left back, Kolstad Håndbold

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 32:29 (19:16)

Both sides had lost their first EHF Champions League matches in 2025 by one goal, both sides needed a victory to remain in the race for a direct quarter-final spot — and in the end HBC Nantes are closer to this goal after an equal-level match. Szeged had the upper hand in the first 20 minutes, leading 13:10, then Nantes strengthened their defence and Croatian goalkeeper Ivan Pesic saved some important shots. Thanks to a 9:3 run, the hosts were ahead by three goals at the break and continued until the 21:17. The Hungarian side struck back and were close to taking the lead again at 25:24. But Nantes stood strong, prevented a deficit, and finally the eighth strike from match top scorer Julien Bos, for 30:26, secured the two important point for the hosts, who had lost the reverse fixture 32:33.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 32:31 (17:17)

SC Magdeburg took close revenge for the defeat in the 2023/24 semi-final at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. But the deal was sealed only when Aalborg back Aleks Vlah missed the last, against-the-odds chance of the match with the final buzzer. The first half was fully equal, with light advantages for the hosts, who were ahead by a three-goal margin three times before the Danish champions levelled the result at the break. Like the reverse fixture, which had ended in a draw (33:33), the match then went back and forth, with the leading side changing several times. Only once, at 25:23, was Aalborg’s advantage more than one goal.

Though three of the world’s best goalkeepers were on court, neither Aalborg's Niklas Landin nor Magdeburg’s duo of Nikola Portner and Sergey Hernandez had any impact on the match. Still missing Omar Ingi Magnusson, Manuel Zehnder and Oscar Bergendahl due to long-term injuries, Magdeburg’s attack was limited, but they could count on Dane Michael Damgaard and Swede Felix Claar, who each netted eight times, as did Buster Juul for Aalborg.

In crunch time, a double strike from Danish world champion Magnus Saugstrup and Lukas Mertens, who took the score to 32:30, was crucial. The Danish side remain on 15 points, now equal with Nantes, while Magdeburg are still in fifth position, but now only one point below Szeged.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250219 Zagreb Kolstad Bergerud018
Pixsell photo and video agency
20250219 Zagreb Kolstad Grbavac023
Pixsell photo and video agency
20250219 Zagreb Kolstad Hovde026
Pixsell photo and video agency
20250219 Zagreb Kolstad Gudjonsson034
Pixsell photo and video agency
20250219 Zagreb Kolstad Kavcic025
Pixsell photo and video agency
20250219 Zagreb Kolstad Lyse Gojun021
Pixsell photo and video agency
20251902 FHK PSG (71)
Niklas Lau Petersen
20251902 FHK PSG (50)
Niklas Lau Petersen
20251902 FHK PSG (79)
Niklas Lau Petersen
20251902 FHK PSG (75)
Niklas Lau Petersen
20251902 FHK PSG (35)
Niklas Lau Petersen
20251902 FHK PSG (54)
Niklas Lau Petersen
19022025 Hbcnantes Szeged Briet5
HBC Nantes
19022025 Hbcnantes Szeged Sostaric
HBC Nantes
19022025 Hbcnantes Szeged Abdi
HBC Nantes
19022025 Hbcnantes Szeged Thulin2
HBC Nantes
19022025 Hbcnantes Szeged Bos (2)
HBC Nantes
20250219 Scm Aalborg 004
Eroll Popova
20250219 Scm Aalborg 006
Eroll Popova
20250219 Scm Aalborg 003
Eroll Popova
20250219 Scm Aalborg 007
Eroll Popova
20250219 Scm Aalborg 011
Eroll Popova

Photos: Pixsell photo and video agency; Niklas Lau Petersen; Eroll Popova; HBC Nantes

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250219 ELW QF Scenarios
Previous Article Plenty to play for as European League group phase ends

Latest news

More News