SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 32:31 (17:17)

SC Magdeburg took close revenge for the defeat in the 2023/24 semi-final at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. But the deal was sealed only when Aalborg back Aleks Vlah missed the last, against-the-odds chance of the match with the final buzzer. The first half was fully equal, with light advantages for the hosts, who were ahead by a three-goal margin three times before the Danish champions levelled the result at the break. Like the reverse fixture, which had ended in a draw (33:33), the match then went back and forth, with the leading side changing several times. Only once, at 25:23, was Aalborg’s advantage more than one goal.

Though three of the world’s best goalkeepers were on court, neither Aalborg's Niklas Landin nor Magdeburg’s duo of Nikola Portner and Sergey Hernandez had any impact on the match. Still missing Omar Ingi Magnusson, Manuel Zehnder and Oscar Bergendahl due to long-term injuries, Magdeburg’s attack was limited, but they could count on Dane Michael Damgaard and Swede Felix Claar, who each netted eight times, as did Buster Juul for Aalborg.

In crunch time, a double strike from Danish world champion Magnus Saugstrup and Lukas Mertens, who took the score to 32:30, was crucial. The Danish side remain on 15 points, now equal with Nantes, while Magdeburg are still in fifth position, but now only one point below Szeged.