Nantes stun Berlin as Briet delivers masterclass
The group matches of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League are history since Thursday night, and now the 12 best teams are in the race towards the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in June. All 12 teams had been confirmed beforehand; the only remaining decision in the final matches of group A concerned the ranking of positions 3 to 6. Kielce finally finished below the top duo Berlin and Aalborg thanks to their win in Norway. Nantes caused the second straight home defeat of group winners Berlin and secured fourth place ahead of Veszprém and Sporting.
These are the play-off pairings on 1/2 and 8/9 April:
• OTP Bank – PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
• Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Orlen Wisła Płock (POL)
• GOG (DEN) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
• One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Paris Saint‑Germain Handball (FRA)
These are the quarter-final pairings:
• SC Magdeburg (GER) vs winner of Kielce/Szeged
• Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs winner of Sporting/Płock
• Barça (ESP) vs winner of GOG/Nantes
• Füchse Berlin (GER) vs winner of Veszprém/Paris
A very physical demanding match, and a frustrating loss.
A hard match today, Kolstad did fight to the end, and we knew we had to fight for the third place in the group. The game did not go as we planned, but we won because we desired it the most.
I’m sorry it turned out this way. We started well, everything worked for twenty minutes, but after that almost the same thing happened that has occurred so many times this season. We got stuck in a run that simply cannot happen at this level. A 0–8 run just cannot happen…
In Veszprém we always have to play under great pressure, but the atmosphere is always fantastic. Our attacking play was excellent – not many teams score 38 goals in this arena. We are happy with the win, but the quarter-finals are already in our minds, because there you cannot afford mistakes.
Nantes did a better job today. I'm disappointed that we made so many technical errors. We have to perform better in front of our home fans. We didn't put up a fight for 60 minutes. That's not what we expect of ourselves.
We are really happy to win this match today, it was a tough game against Berlin. We wanted to finish the first run with a good feeling and are really happy to finish fourth in the group because it was a difficult one. I am proud of my team. We had a good efficiency in shooting also Biosca was very good.
It was a great handball match. Dinamo is a very good side, well coached and we knew that it wouldn’t be easy. We got a good advantage on the first half but the opponent was competent. Then we changed our defence, it worked, but on the end we were tired. It was a very good game.
We knew that today nothing was on the line, just our pride. We developed our game and I think that we finished as one of the best teams in defensive terms. Nobody wanted to lose today and I think that it was a game that had beautiful details for the fans.