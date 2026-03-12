Nantes stun Berlin as Briet delivers masterclass

Nantes stun Berlin as Briet delivers masterclass

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
12 March 2026, 23:00

The group matches of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League are history since Thursday night, and now the 12 best teams are in the race towards the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in June. All 12 teams had been confirmed beforehand; the only remaining decision in the final matches of group A concerned the ranking of positions 3 to 6. Kielce finally finished below the top duo Berlin and Aalborg thanks to their win in Norway. Nantes caused the second straight home defeat of group winners Berlin and secured fourth place ahead of Veszprém and Sporting.

These are the play-off pairings on 1/2 and 8/9 April:
• OTP Bank – PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
• Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Orlen Wisła Płock (POL)
• GOG (DEN) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
• One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Paris Saint‑Germain Handball (FRA)

These are the quarter-final pairings:
• SC Magdeburg (GER) vs winner of Kielce/Szeged
• Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs winner of Sporting/Płock
• Barça (ESP) vs winner of GOG/Nantes
• Füchse Berlin (GER) vs winner of Veszprém/Paris

  • Industria Kielce’s narrow win at Kolstad was their sixth victory in a row.
  • An 8:0 run right before the half-time break paved Aalborg’s way to victory in Veszprém and caused the Hungarian champions’ seventh defeat in 14 matches.
  • Thibaut Briet’s 13 goals and Ignacio Biosca’s 12 saves were the key to Nantes’ win in Berlin.
  • Francisco Costa scored the winning strike in Sporting’s thriller against Dinamo and netted seven times, just like his brother Martim.
  • Mathias Gidsel (Füchse Berlin) finished the group phase as top scorer with 120 goals, including 11 against Nantes.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP A

Kolstad Håndball (NOR) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 26:27 (14:13)

H2H: 0-0-5
Top scorers: Simon Jeppson (Kolstad Håndball) 8/19, Szymon Sicko 7/12, Artsem Karalek 7/8 (both Industria Kielce)

History repeated itself for Kolstad Håndball, but in a different way: as in their first three Machineseeker EHF Champions League matches, they were ahead at the break. However, in contrast to the previous encounters, the Norwegian champions were not overrun by their opponents, but showed character until the final buzzer. After being constantly behind following the 7:7, Industria Kielce took the lead right after the break, but could not extend the gap to more than two goals. The final seconds turned into a real thriller: first Martin Hovde scored for 26:27, then, after a time-out by coach Talant Dujshebaev, Arkadiusz Moryto failed to score for Kielce 11 seconds before the end. Kolstad coach Christian Berge took his time-out, but Simon Jeppson missed the last chance of the match. Thanks to their sixth straight win – the best run alongside Barça – Kielce secured third place in the group and will face OTP Bank – PICK Szeged in the play-offs.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260312 Kolstad Industria Kielce 23Q
A very physical demanding match, and a frustrating loss.
Martin Hovde, the line player of Kolstad Håndball
20260312 Kolstad Industria Kielce 39
A hard match today, Kolstad did fight to the end, and we knew we had to fight for the third place in the group. The game did not go as we planned, but we won because we desired it the most.
Klemen Ferlin, goalkeeper of Industria Kielce

MOTW: One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 33:38 (16:20)

H2H: 5-0-5
Top scorers: Luka Cindrić (One Veszprém HC) 7/7, Thomas Arnoldsen (Aalborg Håndbold) 8/11
Player of the Match: Niklas Landin (Aalborg Håndbold)

Tenth win for Aalborg Håndbold, seventh defeat (and the second at home) for One Veszprém HC: although the significance of this MOTW was much higher for the hosts, who aimed to climb the table, the Danish champions were far more focused – and underlined why they finished second in the group. Aalborg’s great comeback at the end of the first half was the game changer: thanks to an impressive defence, including goalkeeper Niklas Landin (12 saves in total), and by converting many turnovers into counter-attack goals, the Danish champions turned an 11:15 deficit into a 20:16 half-time lead, including an incredible 8:0 run for 19:15. Veszprém were shocked in this period, but still reduced the gap after the break. However, Aalborg played with high efficiency in attack despite a strong performance from Veszprém’s goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales. Backed by a combined 14 goals from Sander Sagosen and Thomas Arnoldsen and another 3:0 run for 27:23, Aalborg took control again. It was One Veszprém’s third defeat in four matches in 2026, and for the second time after the 34:38 loss in Berlin, Xavi Pascual's team conceded 38 goals. After defeats against Sporting and Berlin, Aalborg returned to the winning ways and netted their highest score of the season.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260312 Veszprem Aalborg Ligetvari (1)
I’m sorry it turned out this way. We started well, everything worked for twenty minutes, but after that almost the same thing happened that has occurred so many times this season. We got stuck in a run that simply cannot happen at this level. A 0–8 run just cannot happen…
Patrik Ligetvári, left back of One Veszprém HC
20260312 Veszprem Aalborg Manofthematch Qu
In Veszprém we always have to play under great pressure, but the atmosphere is always fantastic. Our attacking play was excellent – not many teams score 38 goals in this arena. We are happy with the win, but the quarter-finals are already in our minds, because there you cannot afford mistakes.
Niklas Landin, goalkeeper of Aalborg - Player of the MOTW

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 34:37 (14:15)

H2H: 4-1-4
Top scorers: Mathias Gidsel (Füchse Berlin) 11/12, Thibaut Briet (HBC Nantes) 13/15

With three consecutive wins, HBC Nantes finally passed Veszprém in the table and caused the second straight home defeat of group winners Berlin. The hosts had a perfect start, leading 8:4, but then completely lost their rhythm. Nantes took control and punished the high number of Füchse mistakes, even though they had to replace their two top scorers of the competition, Noman Leopold (66 goals) and Aymeric Minne (64). Finished by a 6:0 run, the visitors were ahead 14:11; even goalkeeper Ignacio Biosca put his name on the scoresheet, in addition to saving seven shots before the half-time break. But even more important was the great performance of French international Thibaut Briet, who even won the top-scorer duel against IHF World Player Mathias Gidsel. Berlin improved after the break, but Nantes defended well and kept their high scoring percentage. And when it got close, Biosca was there again, as he continues his farewell tour before moving to German side Gummersbach. Briet’s last strike for 35:32 decided the match.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260312 CL FUX NAN02287
Nantes did a better job today. I'm disappointed that we made so many technical errors. We have to perform better in front of our home fans. We didn't put up a fight for 60 minutes. That's not what we expect of ourselves.
Nicolej Krickau, head coach of Füchse Berlin
20260312 CL FUX NAN02862
We are really happy to win this match today, it was a tough game against Berlin. We wanted to finish the first run with a good feeling and are really happy to finish fourth in the group because it was a difficult one. I am proud of my team. We had a good efficiency in shooting also Biosca was very good.
Gregory Cojean, head coach of HBC Nantes

Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 30:29 (14:13)

H2H: 8-0-6
Top scorers: Francisco Costa 7/9, Martim Costa 7/10 (both Sporting Clube de Portugal), Branko Vujović (Dinamo București) 5/10

After Veszprém’s defeat against Aalborg, Sporting’s only chance to pass the Hungarian side would have been to beat Dinamo by at least 35 goals. Too much for the Costa team, which was constantly ahead against the Romanian champions but could not outdistance them. Both goalkeepers, Aly Mohamed (Sporting) and Vladimir Cupara (Dinamo), had a huge impact in the low-scoring first half. An intermediate 3:0 run provided Dinamo with a draw at 20:20, and another three unanswered goals even led to their only lead at 28:27. But who else than Francisco Costa secured the win for Sporting, netting his last two goals in crunch time. Miklós Rosta missed Dinamo’s final chance.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Jpm 20260312 183
It was a great handball match. Dinamo is a very good side, well coached and we knew that it wouldn’t be easy. We got a good advantage on the first half but the opponent was competent. Then we changed our defence, it worked, but on the end we were tired. It was a very good game.
Ricardo Costa, head coach of Sporting CP
20261305 DINAMO Kolstad B2 12
We knew that today nothing was on the line, just our pride. We developed our game and I think that we finished as one of the best teams in defensive terms. Nobody wanted to lose today and I think that it was a game that had beautiful details for the fans.
Paulo Pereira, head coach of CS Dinamo Bucuresti

Thursday's action

20260312 Veszprem Aalborg Manofthematch
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260312 Veszprem Aalborg Halftime2
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260312 Kolstad Industria Kielce 29
Lars Skaug
20260312 Kolstad Industria Kielce 43
Lars Skaug
20260312 Veszprem Aalborg Elderaa
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260312 Veszprem Aalborg Celebration1
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260312 Veszprem Aalborg Corrales1
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260312 Veszprem Aalborg Ligetvari
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260312 Veszprem Aalborg Hangaard
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260312 Kolstad Industria Kielce 23
Lars Skaug
20260312 Kolstad Industria Kielce 34
Lars Skaug
20260312 Veszprem Aalborg Fans1
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260312 Kolstad Industria Kielce 49
Lars Skaug
Jpm 20260312 186
Isabel Silva / João Pedro Morais / José Lorvão
20260312 CL FUX NAN02835
Foto Lächler / Sylvia Göres
20260312 CL FUX NAN01789
Foto Lächler / Sylvia Göres
20260312 CL FUX NAN02916
Foto Lächler / Sylvia Göres
20260312 CL FUX NAN03180
Foto Lächler / Sylvia Göres
20260312 CL FUX NAN02339
Foto Lächler / Sylvia Göres
Jpm 20260312 161
Isabel Silva / João Pedro Morais / José Lorvão

Photos ©: Roland Peka / Lars Skaug / Foto Lächler / Sylvia Göres / Isabel Silva / João Pedro Morais / José Lorvão

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2026 03 11 Fcbhanballvspelister 0193
Previous Article Barça number one after goal record; PSG overthrow Magdeburg

Latest news

More News