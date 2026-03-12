Nantes stun Berlin as Briet delivers masterclass

The group matches of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League are history since Thursday night, and now the 12 best teams are in the race towards the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in June. All 12 teams had been confirmed beforehand; the only remaining decision in the final matches of group A concerned the ranking of positions 3 to 6. Kielce finally finished below the top duo Berlin and Aalborg thanks to their win in Norway. Nantes caused the second straight home defeat of group winners Berlin and secured fourth place ahead of Veszprém and Sporting.

These are the play-off pairings on 1/2 and 8/9 April:

• OTP Bank – PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Industria Kielce (POL)

• Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Orlen Wisła Płock (POL)

• GOG (DEN) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

• One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Paris Saint‑Germain Handball (FRA)

These are the quarter-final pairings:

• SC Magdeburg (GER) vs winner of Kielce/Szeged

• Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs winner of Sporting/Płock

• Barça (ESP) vs winner of GOG/Nantes

• Füchse Berlin (GER) vs winner of Veszprém/Paris