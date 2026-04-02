Narrow wins for Szeged and Sporting; Polish sides defeated
After One Veszprém HC and HBC Nantes started the first-leg Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 play-offs victorious on Wednesday, both home sides took the wins on Thursday: OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and Sporting Clube de Portugal won their matches against Polish clubs Industria Kielce and Orlen Wisla Plock, respectively.
We had many problems at the start of the season, but now that the decisive phase is beginning, everyone approached the game with motivation and focus. We knew it would be a tough match and that we had to match the opponent’s pace. Both teams gave everything, but the tie will only be decided next week.
This is only half of the tie. Nothing has been decided yet. We are not satisfied with our performance — we didn’t manage to implement what we had planned beforehand. We missed our shots, our attacks lacked fluency and Roland Mikler was outstanding in goal. Defensively, I think we performed well, but we need to correct our mistakes.
The first half was the worst of our season. It’s good that we learnt from it, and the second half was totally different. We solved the situations that were problematic and it was much better. There is still a second match at our home, and we believe that everything is possible.
It was a great handball match. Even if we had won by eight or nine goals, I wouldn’t leave here feeling that the tie was decided. We dropped off in the second half, not only because of the physical aspect, but also because they improved. Their goalkeeper made more saves, and we also missed some clear chances — but if you had told me this would be the result after 60 minutes, I would have taken it.