While Szeged managed to extend the gap to three goals in the last minute, Sporting lost the chance for a much clearer win than the 33:29 result in the Match of the Week.

16 saves from goalkeeper Roland Mikler were the key for Szeged’s 26:23 against Kielce

after six straight wins in the Champions League, Kielce were defeated, but still have the chance to turn it around on home ground next week

the Costa brothers Francisco and Martim combined for 19 of 33 Sporting goals in the victory against Plock

the Polish side pulled off a great comeback after being down 24:14 in minute 37

H2H: 6-1-10

Top scorers: Lazar Kukić 6/8 (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged), Piotr Jarosiewicz 6/8 (Industria Kielce)

Two series ended on Thursday night, one continued: After six straight wins in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, Industria Kielce were defeated. On the other hand, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged not only took their fourth straight win against the Polish runners-up, but ended their series of five matches without victory.

Kielce scored the first goal, but the 1:0 was their last advantage until midway through the second period, 18:17. In the first half, the sides neutralised each other with strong defence. The biggest intermediate gap was two goals in favour of the hosts and ultimately 11:11 was a well-deserved score at the break. In the second half in particular, both goalkeepers had a huge impact on the match, with Szeged veteran Roland Mikler winning the duel against Kielce’s Klemen Ferlin with 16 saves versus 11.

Nothing changed on the score board until minute 59, with mostly Szeged leading and Kielce equalising. Despite the huge support from the stands, the Hungarian side could not pull ahead — one reason was that Kielce left wing Piotr Jarosiewicz was cold as ice from the penalty line. But in the last minute of the match, Szeged managed to gain their first three-goal difference, at 26:23, and keep it to the end.