Narrow wins for Szeged and Sporting; Polish sides defeated

Narrow wins for Szeged and Sporting; Polish sides defeated

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
02 April 2026, 22:45

After One Veszprém HC and HBC Nantes started the first-leg Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 play-offs victorious on Wednesday, both home sides took the wins on Thursday: OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and Sporting Clube de Portugal won their matches against Polish clubs Industria Kielce and Orlen Wisla Plock, respectively. 

While Szeged managed to extend the gap to three goals in the last minute, Sporting lost the chance for a much clearer win than the 33:29 result in the Match of the Week.

  • 16 saves from goalkeeper Roland Mikler were the key for Szeged’s 26:23 against Kielce
  • after six straight wins in the Champions League, Kielce were defeated, but still have the chance to turn it around on home ground next week
  • the Costa brothers Francisco and Martim combined for 19 of 33 Sporting goals in the victory against Plock
  • the Polish side pulled off a great comeback after being down 24:14 in minute 37

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 26:23 (11:11)

H2H: 6-1-10
Top scorers: Lazar Kukić 6/8 (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged), Piotr Jarosiewicz 6/8 (Industria Kielce)

Two series ended on Thursday night, one continued: After six straight wins in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, Industria Kielce were defeated. On the other hand, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged not only took their fourth straight win against the Polish runners-up, but ended their series of five matches without victory.

Kielce scored the first goal, but the 1:0 was their last advantage until midway through the second period, 18:17. In the first half, the sides neutralised each other with strong defence. The biggest intermediate gap was two goals in favour of the hosts and ultimately 11:11 was a well-deserved score at the break. In the second half in particular, both goalkeepers had a huge impact on the match, with Szeged veteran Roland Mikler winning the duel against Kielce’s Klemen Ferlin with 16 saves versus 11.

Nothing changed on the score board until minute 59, with mostly Szeged leading and Kielce equalising. Despite the huge support from the stands, the Hungarian side could not pull ahead — one reason was that Kielce left wing Piotr Jarosiewicz was cold as ice from the penalty line. But in the last minute of the match, Szeged managed to gain their first three-goal difference, at 26:23, and keep it to the end.

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SE20260402 Szeged Kielce 28 (1)
We had many problems at the start of the season, but now that the decisive phase is beginning, everyone approached the game with motivation and focus. We knew it would be a tough match and that we had to match the opponent’s pace. Both teams gave everything, but the tie will only be decided next week.
Mario Šoštarić
Right wing, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
20250911 Industria Kielce Kolstad Handball (60)
This is only half of the tie. Nothing has been decided yet. We are not satisfied with our performance — we didn’t manage to implement what we had planned beforehand. We missed our shots, our attacks lacked fluency and Roland Mikler was outstanding in goal. Defensively, I think we performed well, but we need to correct our mistakes.
Aleks Vlah
Centre back, Industria Kielce

MOTW: Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 33:29 (19:12) 

H2H: 3-1-1
Top scorers: Francisco Costa 10/11 (Sporting Clube de Portugal), Melvyn Richardson 5/10, Michał Daszek 5/5, Przemyslaw Krajewski 5/5 (all Orlen Wisla Plock)
POTM: Francisco Costa

Usually, attack is Sporting’s biggest asset, with top shooters such as Francisco Costa, Martim Costa and Orri Freyr Þorkelsson in their squad. But against Orlen Wisla Plock, the defence stood like a wall, combining with the regular efficiency in attack to give Sporting absolute dominance for 45 minutes.

The crucial period for the clear half-time advantage was Sporting’s 6:1 run from 8:6 to 14:7 in the middle of the first half. Up to the break, the hosts kept this margin, driven mainly by goalkeeper Mohammed Aly and Þorkelsson, who scored five of his six goals in the first half. It took only seven minutes of the second period and another 5:2 run for Sporting to earn their first double-figured advantage, at 24:14. Plock had lost their rhythm; Sporting were on a high-flyer. But, backed by saves from Torbjørn Bergerud and goals from wings Michał Daszek and Przemyslaw Krajewski, the visitors stopped the downswing and reduced the gap. Three minutes before the end, the score was 31:28 — and it finally looked like business as usual for Plock, who ensured a chance to turn the tie around in the second leg at home. The aggregate winners of this tie, whichever team, will play their second EHF Champions League quarter-final ever, facing Aalborg Håndbold.

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Jpm 20260402 76
The first half was the worst of our season. It’s good that we learnt from it, and the second half was totally different. We solved the situations that were problematic and it was much better. There is still a second match at our home, and we believe that everything is possible.
Michał Daszek
Right wing, Orlen Wisla Plock
Jpm 20260402 77
It was a great handball match. Even if we had won by eight or nine goals, I wouldn’t leave here feeling that the tie was decided. We dropped off in the second half, not only because of the physical aspect, but also because they improved. Their goalkeeper made more saves, and we also missed some clear chances — but if you had told me this would be the result after 60 minutes, I would have taken it.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting Clube de Portugal
SE20260402 Szeged Kielce 24
Eliza Sólya
Jpm 20260402 67 (1)
João Pedro Morais
SE20260402 Szeged Kielce 20
Eliza Sólya
Jpm 20260402 118
João Pedro Morais
SE20260402 Szeged Kielce 18
Eliza Sólya
Jpm 20260402 75 (1)
João Pedro Morais
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João Pedro Morais
SE20260402 Szeged Kielce 15
Eliza Sólya
SE20260402 Szeged Kielce 48
Eliza Sólya
Jpm 20260402 78 (1)
João Pedro Morais
SE20260402 Szeged Kielce 53
Eliza Sólya
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João Pedro Morais
SE20260402 Szeged Kielce 49
Eliza Sólya
SE20260402 Szeged Kielce 46 (1)
Eliza Sólya
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João Pedro Morais
SE20260402 Szeged Kielce 65 (1)
Eliza Sólya
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João Pedro Morais
SE20260402 Szeged Kielce 25 2
Eliza Sólya
Jpm 20260402 155
João Pedro Morais

Photos © Eliza Sólya; João Pedro Morais

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