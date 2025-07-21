Natalija Lekic: “We play with heart and that's the most important thing”

“Everything worked out well. Nobody got injured. That's the best and I hope that the girls are proud of themselves because they have to be — we played against the best teams in Europe, and we showed that we can play with everybody. It doesn't matter that we are a small country. We play with heart and that's the most important thing.”

The MVP award will serve as a great memory of the rare chance to play a championship at home. Lekic finds that playing in front of the home crowd helps complete the culture with which the handball-mad nation always approaches matches.

“The crowd and the team — we're just a national team that plays with heart and we will give 1,000 per cent on the field, and you can see that in every game. It doesn't matter if it's important or not, if it's for placements, if it's for quarter-finals. It doesn't matter if it’s the group phase. That is really something that makes us a team. I'm really proud, again, of the whole team and it was a great tournament really,” said the centre back.