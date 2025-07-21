Natalija Lekic: “We play with heart and that's the most important thing”
18-year-old centre back Natalija Lekic capped her home W19 EHF EURO 2025 with the most prestigious individual award at the competition, taking the Most Valuable Player prize after her key role in Montenegro’s historic sixth-place finish. Lekic contributed 36 goals, as well as a crucial part as the brain of Montenegro’s attack in her position as playmaker.
It's a historical placement — sixth place. We are really proud of the team and the whole country is proud of us. I think that we are a great generation and that we can do a lot more and a lot better, and I hope that sometime we will also get a medal, but we are really proud of the tournament