Netherlands and Finland celebrate M20 EHF Championship titles

The 2026 M20 EHF Championship serves as a competition for the 12 best teams who didn't make it to the 2026 M20 EHF EURO, which also came to its conclusion last weekend.

Both tournaments were held in the Kosovan capital and featured a six-team round-robin preliminary round, before a 5/6 placement match, 3/4 placement match and final would determine the medals and final standings.

M20 EHF Championship I

in the M20 EHF Championship I, the Netherlands played a perfect tournament, winning all five of their matches in preliminary round, where a 31:28 win over third-placed Italy was their only victory by fewer than nine goals

they were joined in the final by an Estonian team who recorded four preliminary round wins, but the six-goal advantage the Dutch had built up by half-time was enough to keep Estonia at arm's length and stay in control, taking a 34:28 victory and the title

Italy beat Kosovo by one goal in their final preliminary round match, but the roles were reversed in the 3/4 placement match, as the host nation scored a buzzer-beater in the final second to win, 26:25, and secure the bronze medals

there was similar drama in the 5/6 placement match, at which Georgia arrived having lost all their preliminary round games, but a last-second strike levelled the match with Montenegro, 28:28, sending it to a penalty shootout. Three successful shots from the seven-metre line to two saw Georgia win, 31:30 and avoid the wooden spoon

Olsi Mulaj of Kosovo was the tournament top scorer with 46 goals, while Marek Skwarczynski was the Netherlands' highest scorer, with 42

The full results, final positions and standings of M20 EHF Championship I can be found here.