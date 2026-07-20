Netherlands and Finland celebrate M20 EHF Championship titles

Netherlands and Finland celebrate M20 EHF Championship titles

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European Handball Federation
20 July 2026, 10:00

The M20 EHF Championship I trophy has gone to the Netherlands, while Finland lifted the M20 EHF Championship II trophy, after their victories in Sunday's finals over Estonia and Slovakia, respectively, in Pristina, Kosovo.

The 2026 M20 EHF Championship serves as a competition for the 12 best teams who didn't make it to the 2026 M20 EHF EURO, which also came to its conclusion last weekend.

Both tournaments were held in the Kosovan capital and featured a six-team round-robin preliminary round, before a 5/6 placement match, 3/4 placement match and final would determine the medals and final standings.

M20 EHF Championship I

  • in the M20 EHF Championship I, the Netherlands played a perfect tournament, winning all five of their matches in preliminary round, where a 31:28 win over third-placed Italy was their only victory by fewer than nine goals
  • they were joined in the final by an Estonian team who recorded four preliminary round wins, but the six-goal advantage the Dutch had built up by half-time was enough to keep Estonia at arm's length and stay in control, taking a 34:28 victory and the title
  • Italy beat Kosovo by one goal in their final preliminary round match, but the roles were reversed in the 3/4 placement match, as the host nation scored a buzzer-beater in the final second to win, 26:25, and secure the bronze medals
  • there was similar drama in the 5/6 placement match, at which Georgia arrived having lost all their preliminary round games, but a last-second strike levelled the match with Montenegro, 28:28, sending it to a penalty shootout. Three successful shots from the seven-metre line to two saw Georgia win, 31:30 and avoid the wooden spoon
  • Olsi Mulaj of Kosovo was the tournament top scorer with 46 goals, while Marek Skwarczynski was the Netherlands' highest scorer, with 42

The full results, final positions and standings of M20 EHF Championship I can be found here.

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NIKQ7954
Rikard QUNI
07192026 NED EST 158
Rikard QUNI
07192026 NED EST 148
Rikard QUNI
07192026 MNE GEO 46
07192026 MNE GEO 60
07192026 ITA KOS 70
07192026 ITA KOS 57

M20 EHF Championship II

  • in the M20 EHF Championship II, Finland and Slovakia each grabbed a place in the final after recording four wins and one defeat in the preliminary round.
  • A 30:22 victory over Slovakia in the opening phase would have given the Finns confidence, but unlike the Slovaks, they had suffered a loss at the hands of Bulgaria
  • Slovakia battled back from 12:8 down to 14:13 at half-time, but were unable to find a leveller, as Finland stayed between one and three goals ahead until the very last seconds, when Oliver Aalto added the final Finnish flourish, wrapping up a 30:26 win
  • a draw between Belgium and Bulgaria in the preliminary round made for a fascinating 3/4 placement match, but it was Bulgaria who had more left in the tank, coming from two down at the break to win by two, 33:31
  • Luxembourg finished bottom of the preliminary round group thanks to a one-goal defeat to Great Britain, but they enacted revenge in style in the 5/6 placement game, cantering to a 42:26 win to claim fifth place
  • Belgian duo Sacha Dubuc and Simon Dupont top-scored with 43 strikes each, while Oliver Siven's 35 goals made him the best scorer for the champions, Finland

The full results, final positions and standings of M20 EHF Championship II can be found here.

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NIKQ8517
Rikard QUNI
07192026 FIN SVK 111
Rikard QUNI
07192026 FIN SVK 142
Rikard QUNI
NIKQ8581
07192026 BEL BUL 113
Rikard QUNI
07192026 BEL BUL 103
Rikard QUNI
07192026 GBR LUX 54
Rikard QUNI
07192026 GBR LUX 34
Rikard QUNI

Photos © Rikard QUNI

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20260719 HUN 9310
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