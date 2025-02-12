New features of European Handball Manager course as 2024/25 cohort continues

12 February 2025, 14:00

The 20 participants forming the 2024/25 cohort of the European Handball Manager (EHM) certificate programme met for the second attendance phase at the German Sport University Cologne in the first week of February. The week saw an intensive programme concentrated on two key topics: Sports marketing and sponsorship, and financing and licensing.

The 2024/25 cohort started their participation in the programme, which is now in its 10th year, in November last year.

The activities in the February portion of the programme included lectures and interactive workshops, which enabled both the sharing of in-depth specialist knowledge and dialogue between participants. A look at current case studies was particularly valuable, as participants had the chance to apply gained knowledge directly to real-life problems and scenarios.

A particular highlight of the week was the design thinking workshop with the German Sport University Cologne’s Sophia Haski, for which the participants conducted expert interviews in advance and developed solutions in small groups. The solutions were then presented to a team from EHF Marketing GmbH and discussed.

“We tested some innovations, such as the design thinking workshop, for the first time and I am very happy with the results,” said head of the programme Dr Stefan Walzel.

The EHM certificate programme, organised by the EHF in conjunction with the German Sport University Cologne, offers an opportunity to expand both the knowledge and the network of handball managers in an international context and to develop practice-oriented solutions for the challenges in handball management.

The course is designed to be part-time, with self-study and attendance phases. The focus is on sports economics topics, such as economic and legal requirements of team sport, handball management, sport marketing, financing, media training and more.

The next iteration of the EHM will be conducted in German and start on July 1 2025. Applications will be accepted until April 30 2025. Further information and the application form can be found here.

Photos: Fynn Hartmann

