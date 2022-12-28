New-look Thüringer HC face challenging rivals

Main facts

playing in their 13th season in European Cup competitions, including eight seasons in the EHF Champions League

were part of the inaugural EHF European League Women group phase in the 2020/21 season, but did not proceed to the quarter-finals; last year failed in qualification round 2

knocked out two strong teams in the qualification rounds this season: Chambray Touraine Handball (58:52 on aggregate) and IK Sävehof (65:52 on aggregate)

will face Paris 92, SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Praktiker-Vác in group D

had a major transition and rejuvenation before this season, with 13 players leaving and 10 arriving from seven countries. In total, the squad includes players from nine nations

Most important question: How far can this newly formed squad go?

Currently, Thüringer HC are in second place in the German Bundesliga after winning eight games and only losing one. In the qualification rounds for the EHF European League group phase, they eliminated two teams that started as favourites, so the new THC squad have already exceeded expectations.

The new arrivals all fit well in the team, particularly German international Annika Lott and the two goalkeepers: Nicole Roth and Irma Schjött. But the most important transfer was experienced Austrian international Sonja Frey, who is the top player in Müller’s national team and had already been part of the THC squad from 2012 to 2016.

Being drawn in a challenging group with Paris 92 and Ramnicu Valcea, THC need to finish above at least one of these top teams to reach the quarter-finals. With Thüringer HC possessing a strong home record, the away matches will probably determine their fate. THC are seemingly ambitious enough with their international squad, which has a large Austrian and Scandinavian contingent.

How they rate themselves:

After failing against Norwegian side Molde in the EHF European League qualification in the 2021/22 season, Thüringer HC remain quite humble in setting their group phase goals. “We play in three women-handball-crazy countries with a lot of fans in the arenas and a great atmosphere, and Paris and Valcea seem to be the favourites, but we are looking forward to those challenges,” said coach Herbert Müller.

For team captain Josefine Huber, Ikast Handbold, Neptunes de Nantes and THC’s group D opponents Valcea are the main favourites to win the trophy. The 26-year-old line player is looking forward to meeting three tough sides in the group phase. “We are happy and excited to see how we will play compared to the other international top teams. It is always a pleasure for our team to play internationally,” said Josefine Huber.

Under the spotlight: Sonja Frey

In terms of international experience, Sonja Frey is the leader of the young THC team. At the age of 16, the centre back played for Austria’s women’s national team at the 2009 IHF Women’s World Championship in China. Since then, Frey has been a core player for Austria, where she has been coached by Herbert Müller.

In 2012, she left Austria to join Thüringer HC – but then moved to Dijon in 2016. Subsequently, Frey joined Paris 92 – one of THC’s group phase opponents – in 2017 before she went northwards to Denmark in 2019. After playing for Esbjerg and Ikast during her time in Scandinavia, Frey returned to where it all started: Thüringer HC.

Frey is a classical playmaker but is also strong in one-against-one actions and is always among the top scorers.

What the numbers say

Thüringer HC’s first appearance in a European Cup competition, when they made the final of the Challenge Cup in 2008/09 and lost against Cercle Nimes from France, was their most successful one.

In 2012/13, they reached the semi-finals of the Cup Winners’ Cup but failed against Hypo Niederösterreich. Two years later, THC became quarter-finalists in the EHF Champions League for the first time – but they lost heavily against Larvik. In total, the former German champions are playing in their 13th European season.

Did you know?

Romanian-born Herbert Müller is the most successful coach in the German Bundesliga in the last 17 years. After steering Nuremburg to three league championships, he has won seven more domestic titles with Thüringer HC. In between he coached Romanian side Brasov. Since 2009, Müller has been the coach of Austria’s women’s national team. At club level, his brother Helfried has been his assistant coach since 2008. In his professional life, Müller was a university maths lecturer.

Arrivals and departures:

Newcomers: Nikoline Skals Lundgreen (Skövde HF), Sonja Frey (Ikast Handbold), Nathalie Hendrikse (Sport-Union Neckarsulm), Madeleine Hilby (Tertnes Bergen), Sara Sætre Rønningen (Storhamar Handball Elite), Vilma Matthijs Holmberg (Skuru IK), Irma Schjött (H 65 Höörs HK), Nicole Roth (TuS Metzingen), Johanna Stockschläder (Sport-Union Neckarsulm), Annika Lott (Buxtehuder SV)

Left the club: Petra Blazek (Hypo Niederösterreich), Ines Khouildi (unknown), Luca Szekerczés (Szombathelyi KKA/Moyra-Budaörs Handball), Emma Ekenman Fernis (LUGI HF), Annika Meyer (SG BBM Bietigheim), Asli Iskit-Caliskan (CS Magura Cisnadie), Rinka Duijndam (Sola HK), Lamprini Tsakalou (unknown), Kerstin Kündig (Viborg HK/SG BBM Bieitgheim), Kim Braun (Femina Vise), Miranda Schmidt-Robben (unknown), Beate Scheffknecht (HC BW Feldkirch), Arwen Gorb (TSG Ketsch), Lydia Jakubisova (retired – joined THC’s coaching staff)

Past achievements

Challenge Cup:

Runners-up (1): 2008/09

German league: 7 titles (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018)

German Cup: 3 titles (2011, 2013, 2019)