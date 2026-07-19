Earlier in the day, at 16:00 CEST, four-time M20 European champions Denmark will meet 2018 champions Slovenia in the bronze medal match. France will play against Germany for the 5/6 placement match, current titleholders Spain will go against Switzerland in the 7/8 placement match, while Croatia and Israel will try to book the last ticket to the 26th IHF Men's Junior (U21) World Championship in 2027, in the 15/16 placement match.

There were 15 places in total up for grabs for a championship held in North Macedonia next year, so it’s left to see if Croatia or Israel join the 14 already qualified teams. Those are Sweden, Hungary, Denmark, Slovenia, France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Austria, the Faroe Islands, Romania and Iceland.

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Sunday 19 July, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV