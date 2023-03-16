New organisational structure for Women's EHF EURO 2024

Two preliminary round groups each will be played in Basel (Switzerland), Innsbruck (Austria) and Debrecen (Hungary).

As the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 is the first to be organised with 24 teams, there will be six groups of four teams in total. The championship is scheduled from 28 November to 15 December 2024.

The main round with two groups of six will be played in Debrecen and Vienna. Austria’s capital takes over the role of Budapest where initially one main round group was scheduled to be hosted.

Following the new structure, the final weekend will also be played in Vienna instead of Budapest.

The change is to be formally confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee at its meeting on 31 March in Istanbul, Turkey.

The playing schedule suggested by the organisers foresees the qualified teams from group C in Basel to move to Debrecen for the main round, while the qualified teams from group D will travel to Vienna.

The qualified teams from the two groups in Innsbruck (E, F) will continue their journey in Vienna.

The playing schedule is also yet to be confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee.

The next milestone en route to the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 is already set though. On 20 April 2023, the eyes will be on Zürich, Switzerland where the draw for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers will take place.

This draw will determine the 20 teams which will join the three hosts as well as 2022 champions Norway, who are also directly qualified, at the final tournament in 2024.

The first two rounds of the Qualifiers will be played from 11 to 15 October 2023.

