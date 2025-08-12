New research focuses on physical demands on beach handball referees

12 August 2025, 12:00

A research study has revealed the physical demands placed on beach handball referees through physical activity and environmental conditions.

The report identifies strategies for beach handball referees to cope with, in particular, hot conditions, after the study showed the impact of warm weather on referees' core temperatures and hydration levels. 

The study was carried out by the European Handball Federation's Beach Handball Commission in partnership with Qatari-based orthopaedic and sports hospital, Aspetar.

The report uses data gathered at the ebt Finals 2024 in Lacanau, France, to determine the physical demands of refereeing in a beach handball tournament as well as gain insights into the hydration status and body temperatures of referees during the tournament.

The study used telemetric pills, skin temperature sensors and saliva samples to assess referees' body temperatures and hydration levels. Despite the environmental conditions in Lacanau being fairly mild, some referees reached a core temperature of 39°C and above, which is regarded as high, and were regularly dehydrated.

The study recommended that beach handball referees should improve their fitness, acclimatise to heat and focus more on hydration during a tournament to help protect themselves. It also noted ways to protect against cold conditions, which can also occur during a beach handball tournament. 

The report was authored by Aspetar Executive Director of Research and Scientific Support, Professor Marco Cardinale, alongside post-doctoral researcher Dr Christopher John Esh and Marco Trespidi, the project lead for the EHF Beach Handball Commission. 

The full publication can be downloaded in PDF below.

Refereeing in beach handball Physical demands and preparation strategies to cope with the heat

Refereeing In Beach Handball 2.8 MB

Photo © Jure Erzen/kolektiff

