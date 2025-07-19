New W19 EHF EURO champions to be crowned

Spain’s debut in the title-deciding game in this competition occurred 18 years ago, in 2007. When they defeated Austria in the semi-final on Friday night, they ended a long wait for a second attempt at the trophy. For Germany, it is the first appearance in the W19 EHF EURO final, for which they qualified with a powerful win over Denmark. In reaching the final, Germany have secured their first medal in the competition.

Following their semi-final defeats, Austria and Denmark will play for W19 EHF EURO 2025 bronze prior to the final.

FINAL

Spain vs Germany

Sunday 20 July, 19:30 CEST, live on EHFTV