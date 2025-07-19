New W19 EHF EURO champions to be crowned

EHF / Courtney Gahan
19 July 2025, 11:00

Germany and Spain will battle for the W19 EHF EURO 2025 trophy on Sunday in Podgorica, with both aiming to win the title for the first time.

Spain’s debut in the title-deciding game in this competition occurred 18 years ago, in 2007. When they defeated Austria in the semi-final on Friday night, they ended a long wait for a second attempt at the trophy. For Germany, it is the first appearance in the W19 EHF EURO final, for which they qualified with a powerful win over Denmark. In reaching the final, Germany have secured their first medal in the competition.

Following their semi-final defeats, Austria and Denmark will play for W19 EHF EURO 2025 bronze prior to the final.

FINAL

Spain vs Germany
Sunday 20 July, 19:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • driven by the entry of goalkeeper Goundo Gassama, who recorded 10 saves at a rate of 41.67 per cent, Spain fought back from a deficit as clear as six goals in the first half of the semi-final and then controlled the second period to take a 28:23 victory over Austria
  • led by nine goals from wing Chiara Rohr, Germany were in front through most of the semi-final against Denmark, but their 37:31 win was not certain until the dying stages as the Scandinavian side were within two goals five minutes before the end
  • in the quarter-finals, Spain enjoyed a commanding win over Croatia, 23:11, while Germany knocked out hosts Montenegro with a 35:33 result
  • coming from the same preliminary round group, the finalists met in their opening game at the W19 EHF EURO 2025, playing a 29:29 draw
  • Germany arrive at the final unbeaten, having gone on to wins over Romania and Faroe Islands in the preliminary round, and Serbia and Sweden in the main round
  • Spain also beat Romania and Faroe Islands in the preliminary round, but they found the main round more challenging than Germany, as they were defeated by Sweden by one goal and then beat Serbia by the same margin; Germany beat the same opponents by nine and 16, respectively
  • Rohr is Germany’s top scorer at the EURO, with 47 goals, placing her sixth on the overall list; Spain’s leading scorer is back Belen Rodriguez, with 42
  • at the W17 EHF EURO 2023, this generation of Germany players took the bronze medal
  • at last year’s Youth World Championship, this Spain team won the trophy, while Germany placed fifth; there, the W19 EHF EURO 2025 finalists met in the main round, with Spain taking a 25:21 win
  • aside from the silver medal in 2007, Spain’s record in the W19 EHF EURO includes one bronze taken in 2002; Germany’s best result prior to this edition was fourth in 2009

W19 EHF Euro SC Bemax 23

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Austria vs Denmark
Sunday 20 July, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Austria were beaten by Spain, 28:23, in the semi-final, while Denmark lost 37:31 to Germany
  • Austria recorded perhaps the most memorable victory of the quarter-finals, as they beat France 29:26 after losing to the same opponents 31:24 in the last game of the main round
  • Denmark also met their rivals from the last game of the main round in the quarter-final stage — there, they beat Hungary 20:19 in a thrilling encounter
  • Denmark had arrived at the quarter-finals with a perfect record of wins at the W19 EHF EURO 2025, while Austria had lost twice
  • both sides’ top scorers are backs, with Denmark’s Anne Dolberg Plougstrup arriving in the bronze-medal match on 45 goals and Austria’s Lorena Baljak on 41
  • both teams target their second bronze medal in the W19 EHF EURO, with Austria having taken third in 2011 and Denmark doing so in 2013
  • that bronze represents Austria’s only previous medal in the competition, while Denmark are the record title holders with four trophies and have secured second position twice

W19 EHF Euro SC Bemax 12

Photos: Rukometni savez Crne Gore

W19 EHF Euro SC Bemax 149
W19 EHF Euro SC Bemax 18 (3)
