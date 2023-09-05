Nexe's strong signings back up big dreams

In this 2023/24 season, Nexe is going all-in with their experienced team which was boosted with a few significant signings. The transfer that shook Croatian news was the arrival of Manuel Štrlek, Croatian international, All-star left wing and 2015/16 EHF Champions League winner with Kielce.

However, Nexe didn't stop there. Reigning Machineseeker Champions League winner with SG Magdeburg, Marko Bezjak, strengthened the centre back position and he will lead the attack alongside experienced Croatian Lovro Jotić. Gal Marguč, Adir Cohen, and youngsters Ognjen Cenić and Loris Hromin will boost the strong Nexe roster.

Vedran Zrnić took over the role of sports director in 2019 after he ended his illustrious career in Nexe and he has positive feelings ahead of the new season.

“On the first day of new season preparations, I said we have high ambitions, that we are looking towards trophies and that we finally have a season when we can dream big both in European competition, in the domestic championship and cup. And we will fight for it. We will repeat it day after day and I hope all our efforts will be seen at the end of the season.”

Even though Nexe's squad has significant changes each summer, especially in crucial positions, they always manage to find new players to shine. After meticulous work by the club's management, Zrnić reveals his thoughts on the team for the 2023/24 season.

“After three years of work, we came to a conclusion about what we are missing in the squad and we found players that would complete our squad. They are players with great renown in the handball world and will bring that international experience to our side. My thoughts about the team are we have a strong team with each position covered well. Any player that enters the court will keep the intensity high.”

Among the strong signings is Croatian international Lovro Jotić who is coming back from five year abroad. After playing for Aalborg Håndbold and RK Zagreb, he moved to Eurofarm Pelister, then Vardar 1961 before heading to Germany in 2021 to taste the Bundesliga with SC DHfK Leipzig.

“I like how Nexe are working and the progress they made in recent years. Each season they made another step further in all segments. That was one of the reasons I decided the come back to Croatia. Also, I will become a father and it works for my family to be closer to home,” says Jotić.