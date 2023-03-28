Nexe through to quarter-finals after drama in Nasice

Nexe shocked their fans and and then made a spectacular comeback against Motor. After trailing by eight goals at one point, Nexe strengthened their defence in the second half to claim a quarter-final spot despite a 27:29 defeat.

After a seven-goal lead in the first leg, Frisch Auf Göppingen did just enough to win one more time on Tuesday and progress to the next phase of the EHF European League Men.

Nexe and Frisch Auf Göppingen will face each other in the quarter-finals, with the first leg scheduled for Tuesday 11 April and the reverse fixture a week later, on Tuesday 18 April.