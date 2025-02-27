Next Highlight Matches set on the road to Men’s EHF EURO 2026

32 countries started the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers back in November 2024, when the teams made their first steps towards the ultimate goal — booking a ticket to the final tournament co-hosted by Denmark, Sweden and Norway between 15 January and 1 February 2026.

The fight for the 20 available seats resumes this spring, with round 3 scheduled for 12/13 March, followed by round 4 on 15/16 March. Group 7 will be the first in the spotlight, as Austria and Germany will meet in a top-of-the-table Highlight Match, with the teams separated by only one point in the standings. Next, Croatia and Czechia are set to deliver 60 minutes of intense action in group 5, where the two sides are currently on the same level with four points each.

In parallel, host countries Denmark, Sweden and Norway and reigning champions France — all already qualified for the final tournament — will fight in the EHF EURO Cup 2026.

Each round of the qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup features a Highlight Match, which will receive extensive coverage on the EHF EURO digital channels — including Facebook, Instagram and X.

Highlight Matches EHF EURO Qualifiers

Round 3

Austria vs Germany

Thursday 13 Match, 18:00 CET

Round 4

Croatia vs Czechia

Sunday 16 March, 17:30 CET

Highlight matches EHF EURO Cup

Sweden vs Norway

Wednesday 12 March, 19:00 CET

Denmark vs France

Saturday 15 March, 16:00 CET