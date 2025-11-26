The other ambassadors who will take part in the camp, to be held from 27 to 30 November in Vienna, have all won at least one major title as well — but more importantly, they have built successful, long-term careers, which is precisely what the RYT programme aims to help the young players do.

Arenhart joined the programme over the summer and will now take part in her first camp. Gros, Martin and Bumbak are all seasoned RYT ambassadors who have participated in the camps in the past. The 31 players, who joined the programme after earning a Player of the Match award or being named in an All-star Team at a Younger Age Category event, also took part in RYT activities held during their summer tournaments.

Focus on the players’ journey

The philosophy of the RYT programme is that talent is just the beginning — young athletes must learn to manage various aspects in order to achieve success. It starts with talent, but talent only becomes a professional career through dedication, hard work and the use of available resources to develop in all areas. The RYT programme is one such resource, with the “respect” part referring to how young players must choose to work with their talent, to enable themselves to reach their greatest potential.