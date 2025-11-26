In line with that, the topic of the upcoming camp is the players’ journey, specifically what a journey to the top looks like and what needs to be considered off court for athletes to be the best versions of themselves. The camp will encompass three days of activities, with the ambassadors taking a significant role, complemented by experts in different fields such as psychology, nutrition and media. The format of the camp includes both presentations on different topics and breakaway discussions.
Topics covered over the course of the three-day programme include shining in interviews and handling social media, dual career, sports law, anti-doping, mental fitness and nutrition. Such topics are addressed on the RYT App, which offers plentiful resources accessible to anyone, including those who are not part of the RYT programme.
The RYT programme also offers regular webinars featuring both ambassadors and experts, which are free to attend with registration. Away from the offering specifically targeting players, the EHF introduced the “Train the trainer” workshops, which are designed to empower national federations and clubs to implement their own RYT activities.