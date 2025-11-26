Next RYT camp welcomes 31 players and new ambassador Broch

Next RYT camp welcomes 31 players and new ambassador Broch

31 players from 24 countries will participate in the upcoming Respect Your Talent (RYT) camp for players identified through the EHF’s Younger Age Category tournaments held over the summer of 2025. Five RYT ambassadors will take part in the camp as well — Yvette Broch, Barbara Arenhart, Ana Gros, Carmen Martin and Jelena Bumbak (nee Grubisic). 

Broch, a three-time EHF Champions League winner, is a newcomer to the RYT programme, with the camp to be her first activity in the ambassador role. Becoming an ambassador, she joins a growing list of top players who have and continue to lend their expertise to the development of future talent. 

The other ambassadors who will take part in the camp, to be held from 27 to 30 November in Vienna, have all won at least one major title as well — but more importantly, they have built successful, long-term careers, which is precisely what the RYT programme aims to help the young players do.

Arenhart joined the programme over the summer and will now take part in her first camp. Gros, Martin and Bumbak are all seasoned RYT ambassadors who have participated in the camps in the past. The 31 players, who joined the programme after earning a Player of the Match award or being named in an All-star Team at a Younger Age Category event, also took part in RYT activities held during their summer tournaments. 

Focus on the players’ journey

The philosophy of the RYT programme is that talent is just the beginning — young athletes must learn to manage various aspects in order to achieve success. It starts with talent, but talent only becomes a professional career through dedication, hard work and the use of available resources to develop in all areas. The RYT programme is one such resource, with the “respect” part referring to how young players must choose to work with their talent, to enable themselves to reach their greatest potential. 

In line with that, the topic of the upcoming camp is the players’ journey, specifically what a journey to the top looks like and what needs to be considered off court for athletes to be the best versions of themselves. The camp will encompass three days of activities, with the ambassadors taking a significant role, complemented by experts in different fields such as psychology, nutrition and media. The format of the camp includes both presentations on different topics and breakaway discussions.

Topics covered over the course of the three-day programme include shining in interviews and handling social media, dual career, sports law, anti-doping, mental fitness and nutrition. Such topics are addressed on the RYT App, which offers plentiful resources accessible to anyone, including those who are not part of the RYT programme. 

The RYT programme also offers regular webinars featuring both ambassadors and experts, which are free to attend with registration. Away from the offering specifically targeting players, the EHF introduced the “Train the trainer” workshops, which are designed to empower national federations and clubs to implement their own RYT activities. 

