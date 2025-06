Playing the promotion round in the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers are Latvia, Estonia and Türkiye — the three lowest ranked teams from the 2026 qualifiers — along with Great Britain, Cyprus and Bulgaria. Great Britain and Cyprus progressed to the promotion round from the phase 1 tournament, while Bulgaria qualified for this stage due to their ranking at the 2025 IHF Emerging Nations Championship.

Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers — promotion round pairings:

Bulgaria vs Türkiye

Cyprus vs Estonia

Great Britain vs Latvia

The teams will face each other in two-leg ties to determine aggregate winners, who will then progress to the final and main phase of EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers, taking place from November 2026 to May 2027.

The first leg of the promotion round will be played on 7–8 January, followed by the second legs on 10–11 January.