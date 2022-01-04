Next steps towards Poland/Sweden 2023

In total, 16 teams that did not qualify for the EHF EURO 2022 will fight for eight spots in the next stage of the competition, with two teams per group to proceed. The first two tickets were taken by Finland and Estonia in a tournament in November.

Those eight teams that progress will face the eight lowest ranked teams of the EHF EURO 2022 in home and away matches in the first play-off round from 14 to 20 March 2022. The eight aggregate winners of this stage will then proceed to the final qualification play-off round from 11 to 17 April 2022.

In the last play-off round, the remaining 10 teams participating in the EHF EURO 2022 who do not qualify directly for the World Championship will join the battle to reach the global competition.

Currently, only the joint-hosts Poland and Sweden and defending world champions Denmark are confirmed as participants for 2023. The two EHF EURO 2022 finalists will also book their tickets directly.

GROUP 1

Turkey vs Belgium

Wednesday 5 January, 17:00 CET

Kosovo vs Greece

Wednesday 5 January, 19:15 CET

Belgium vs Turkey

Saturday 8 November, 20:15 CET

Greece vs Kosovo

Sunday 9 January, 14:00 CET

after two rounds, Greece have the maximum of four points after winning 29:27 in Belgium and 24:20 against Turkey. Two more victories against Kosovo would secure Greece a spot in the next stage

Greece and Kosovo have never faced each other in any official match before

Turkey beat Kosovo 25:23 to currently rank second in this group, ahead of Belgium and Kosovo, who each count one point after a 28:28 draw in their mutual duel

Turkey defeated Belgium in the 2021 World Championship qualification, but Belgium took three points against Turkey in the two matches in the 2019 World Championship qualification

Kosovo still wait for their first ever victory in World Championship qualification, but proved their strength with a draw against Poland in an EHF EURO 2020 qualifier and by gaining three points against Romania in the qualification for the EHF EURO 2022

the remaining two rounds for this group will be played between 12 and 16 January 2022

GROUP 2

In November, Finland and Estonia clinched their berth for the play-off stage. On home ground in Vantaa, Finland finished unbeaten with five points from three matches, while the Estonians finished second with four points, ahead of Georgia and Great Britain.

GROUP 3

Cyprus vs Moldova

Friday 7 January, 14:00 CET

Romania vs Israel

Friday 7 January, 17:00 CET

Israel vs Moldova

Saturday 8 January, 14:00 CET

Romania vs Cyprus

Saturday 8 January, 17:00 CET

Israel vs Cyprus

Sunday 9 January, 14:00 CET

Moldova vs Romania

Sunday 9 January, 17:00 CET

(all matches in in Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Romania have been part of 14 Men’s World Championships — but the last time was in 2011

Israel and Romania both played the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers but finished fourth in their groups — Israel with two points; Romania with three

Israel beat Cyprus twice in the first qualification stage for the 2021 World Championship

Romania eliminated Israel in the play-offs for the final stage of the EHF EURO 2018 qualification with two victories (32:21 and 30:27)

Cyprus won only two of the last 15 matches in the first stage of World Championship qualifications across the 2017, 2019 and 2021 editions, against Kosovo and Greece

the last time Cyprus faced Romania was in the first qualification stage for the 2015 World Championship. In Cyprus, Romania won 31:30; on home ground, they took a 36:19 victory

Moldova are playing their first ever World Championship qualification. In June 2021, they were part of the EHF/IHF Trophy and finished third in a group with Cyprus, Bulgaria and Azerbaijan. They lost the duel with Cyprus 28:30

Moldova’s biggest success so far was winning the 2012 Challenge Trophy final against Faroe Islands 30:28 on the fringe of the EHF EURO in Kombank Arena, Belgrade.

GROUP 4