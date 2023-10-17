Nielsen: “Our goal is to win the trophy”

This also helped Barça to have the best defence so far in the competition, with only 105 goals conceded in the first four matches, 26.25 conceded goals per match, a superb number considering the Spanish side have faced reigning champions SC Magdeburg and attacking powerhouse GOG so far in the competition.

“We have four wins out of four matches, so we are feeling excellent after this start, it is what we wanted. Like I have said, the work put in can be seen on the court, and we are striving to get even better, especially as there have been a lot of changes so far. We needed to stick together and this is what we did,” adds Nielsen.

“I think we have improved a lot in defence, which is one of the main reasons for our excellent start and we want to keep it that way. There is no recipe outside of hard work and sticking together.”

So far, this has worked wonders, as Barça retained their attacking prowess, scoring 138 goals, only two shy of the best attack in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, Telekom Veszprém HC, regardless of the losses and injuries.

The pivotal moment of the season could have been, in Nielsen’s opinion, the 32:20 win against Magdeburg, where Barça sweetened the bad taste left after that painful loss in the semi-finals last season, their only loss of the season, but one which sealed the Spanish side’s fate.

“Of course, it was a win which really helped us as a team, really helped us believe in ourselves and gave us a morale boost. If we want to win the EHF Champions League, we need to beat teams like Magdeburg, therefore that win came at an excellent moment, especially in the way it did,” adds the Danish goalkeeper.