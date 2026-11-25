Niklas Landin

Club: Aalborg Håndbold (since 2023)

Age: 37

CL debut: 26 September 2007, with GOG Svendborg TGI Gudme against Portland San Antonio (28:28)

Awards:

- EHF Champions League Men 2019/2020; EHF Cup 2012/13, 2018/2019

- gold Rio 2016 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games; silver 2020

- gold Men's EHF EURO 2012; silver 2014, 2024; bronze 2022

- gold 2019, 2021, 2023 IHF Men's World Championship; silver 2011, 2013

- EHF Excellence Awards: goalkeeper of the season in 2022/23

- IHF World Player of the Year 2019, 2021

- All-star goalkeeper in five CL seasons and at five national team tournaments

Niklas Landin is one of the goalkeepers that made handball history and became a recognisable face. For more than a decade, he was Denmark's undisputed No. 1, bringing the same experience and aura to every club he played for. He built the reputation as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in handball history.

Landin's story began at GOG where he emerged as a promising young talent and quickly became the one people talk about. He made his EHF Champions League debut in 2007 and further proved his worth later in the season — at only 19, Landin produced an outstanding 23 saves against PICK Szeged.

It proved to be only the beginning of his remarkable career as young Landin made his dreams come true over the years. Now, almost two decades later at the age of 37, Landin belongs to a select group of players who have won it all and remains the only goalkeeper to have won the IHF World Player of the Year award twice, in 2019 and 2021.

After GOG, his journey took him to Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, Rhein-Neckar Löwen and THW Kiel, before ultimately making a full circle with his return to Denmark and Aalborg Håndbold in 2023. During eight seasons at Kiel, he established himself among the world's elite, winning the EHF Champions League in 2020. Returning home to join Aalborg in 2023, Landin continued to demonstrate his importance on the European stage, helping the Danish champions reach the EHF FINAL4 in 2024 and 2026, both times facing Barça and Emil Nielsen — in the 2024 final and in the 2026 semi-final.

photos © Roland Peka (main & Nielen in-text); Henrik Hansen (both Landin in-text)