Ninth Candidate Delegates' Course opens for applications

EHF Delegates are facilitators and communicators at a handball match, supervising according to rules, regulations and procedures and mediating between any conflicts. They act as the "long arm" of the European Handball Federation at a venue.

Successful candidates will take up their roles as EHF Delegates at the start of the 2025/26 season.

The last course was held in April 2023. It equips candidates to become EHF Delegates, giving them the skills required to manage and supervise European indoor handball matches.

Applicants must have a strong handball background, as EHF Delegates oversee matches, enforce regulations, and support the sport’s development. Comprehensive knowledge of rules, game management, and proficiency in English for international communication are essential.

Candidates must understand officiating technology and digital match management tools, now essential in EHF competitions.

The course will comprise both educating and testing. Candidates will be taught about event management, including the evaluation of referees’ performance at a recorded game, but will also be tested on their knowledge and ability in view to their tasks and duties as an EHF Delegate.

Applications can be made via this link.

Application procedure

anybody who wishes to be considered for the post of EHF Delegate will be able to apply online on the EHF application-specific portal

the application process is open to everyone

the online registration form will request typical personal information as well as a professional CV and information about the applicant's sporting history, including engagement in handball and sports events.

a three-minute personal video explaining "Why I want to become an EHF Delegate" is also required as part of the application process

online interviews with candidates will be scheduled by the EHF Office

applications are open from Tuesday 11 March until Wednesday 26 March 2025

Key criteria, documents and qualifications