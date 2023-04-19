No debutants, three countries left and 11,226 goals scored  

Here is all you need to know before the semi-final draw event in Vienna on Thursday 20 April at 11:00 CEST (live on YouTube; geo-blocking may apply).

0 participants of the EHF Finals 2022 in Lisbon are part of the 2023 edition: winners Benfica were eliminated in the Last 16, runners-up and third ranked teams Magdeburg and Plock play in the EHF Champions League (and duel in the quarter-finals), HC Nexe were eliminated in the quarter-finals

0 French team has ever won the second-tier competition of the Men’s EHF European Cup - Montpellier have the chance to do so

1 - for the first time since the implementation of the EHF Finals in 2013 (EHF Cup until 2019) the hosts are not part of the event: SG Flensburg-Handewitt were eliminated by Granollers in the quarter-finals

1 goal was the smallest overall win-margin in the quarter-final pairings: Montpellier beat Sporting 63:62 in aggregate

1 team won both legs of the quarter-finals: Göppingen (against Nexe)

1 former EHF Champions League winners is still part of the competition: Montpellier (2003, 2018)

1 pairing ended in two away wins (Flensburg vs Granollers), one in two home wins (Berlin vs Kadetten)

1 former EHF Cup and Champions League top scorer is back on track after his injury break: Hans Lindberg (Füchse Berlin), who also is one of two players who won the “big 5”: Olympic Games, World Championship, EHF EURO, EHF Champions League and EHF Cup (besides his Danish compatriot Niklas Landin).

2 German teams are each part of the Men’s and Women’s EHF Finals in Flensburg and Graz: Göppingen, Berlin (men), Thüringer HC and Dortmund (women).

2 group winners only have made it to the EHF Finals: Montpellier (group A) and Berlin (group D); Flensburg (group B) and Nexe (group C) failed on their way. Göppingen were second of group A, Granollers even third of group C.

2 of the 4 teams still in competition had already been part of EHF Champions League FINAL4 tournaments in Cologne: Berlin and Montpellier.

2 participants of the EHF Finals started their mission in qualification round 2: Montpellier and Göppingen; Füchse and Granollers were seeded for the group phase

3 former EHF Cup winners are part of the EHF Finals: Granollers (1995, 1996), Göppingen (2011, 2012, 2016, 2017) and Berlin (2015, 2018).

3 nations are represented by the four semi-finalists: Germany (2), Spain and France