No debutants, three countries left and 11,226 goals scored
After Fraikin BM. Granollers eliminated SG Flensburg-Handewitt with a spectacular 35:27 away win in Germany, the EHF Finals 2023 of the EHF European League Men 2022/23 will be played without the hosts for the first time. Two German sides (Füchse Berlin and Frisch Auf Göppingen) and one club from France (Montpellier Handball) and Spain (Granollers) will lock horns on 27/28 May 2023 in Flensburg, Germany - and all of them have won at least two European Cup trophies (in total ten titles of this level or above) and all of them have at least once been part of previous EHF Finals in EHF Cup and/or European League.
Here is all you need to know before the semi-final draw event in Vienna on Thursday 20 April at 11:00 CEST (live on YouTube; geo-blocking may apply).
0 participants of the EHF Finals 2022 in Lisbon are part of the 2023 edition: winners Benfica were eliminated in the Last 16, runners-up and third ranked teams Magdeburg and Plock play in the EHF Champions League (and duel in the quarter-finals), HC Nexe were eliminated in the quarter-finals
0 French team has ever won the second-tier competition of the Men’s EHF European Cup - Montpellier have the chance to do so
1 - for the first time since the implementation of the EHF Finals in 2013 (EHF Cup until 2019) the hosts are not part of the event: SG Flensburg-Handewitt were eliminated by Granollers in the quarter-finals
1 goal was the smallest overall win-margin in the quarter-final pairings: Montpellier beat Sporting 63:62 in aggregate
1 team won both legs of the quarter-finals: Göppingen (against Nexe)
1 former EHF Champions League winners is still part of the competition: Montpellier (2003, 2018)
1 pairing ended in two away wins (Flensburg vs Granollers), one in two home wins (Berlin vs Kadetten)
1 former EHF Cup and Champions League top scorer is back on track after his injury break: Hans Lindberg (Füchse Berlin), who also is one of two players who won the “big 5”: Olympic Games, World Championship, EHF EURO, EHF Champions League and EHF Cup (besides his Danish compatriot Niklas Landin).
2 German teams are each part of the Men’s and Women’s EHF Finals in Flensburg and Graz: Göppingen, Berlin (men), Thüringer HC and Dortmund (women).
2 group winners only have made it to the EHF Finals: Montpellier (group A) and Berlin (group D); Flensburg (group B) and Nexe (group C) failed on their way. Göppingen were second of group A, Granollers even third of group C.
2 of the 4 teams still in competition had already been part of EHF Champions League FINAL4 tournaments in Cologne: Berlin and Montpellier.
2 participants of the EHF Finals started their mission in qualification round 2: Montpellier and Göppingen; Füchse and Granollers were seeded for the group phase
3 former EHF Cup winners are part of the EHF Finals: Granollers (1995, 1996), Göppingen (2011, 2012, 2016, 2017) and Berlin (2015, 2018).
3 nations are represented by the four semi-finalists: Germany (2), Spain and France
4 semi-finalists, which means all, had been part of previous EHF Finals: Montpellier (2014), Berlin (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019), Göppingen (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018) and Granollers (2016).
4 home victories, one draw and three away wins were the outcome of the quarter-final pairings.
7 German teams have won the men’s second tier competition since the implementation of the EHF finals in 2013: Rhein-Neckar Löwen (2013), Füchse Berlin (2015, 2018), Frisch Auf Göppingen (2016, 2017), THW Kiel (2019) in the EHF Cup and SC Magdeburg (2021) in the European League. The only exceptions were Pick Szeged (2014) and Benfica (2022).
9 goals was the biggest margin in a single quarter-final, when Göppingen beat Nexe 32:23 in the first leg
13 victories in 14 matches since the start of the group phase is the almost perfect outcome for Füchse Berlin; they were defeated only by Schaffhausen in match 13
13 goals was the biggest overall margin, in the pairing Göppingen vs Nexe (63:50)
17 goals was the biggest margin since the start of the group phase match, when Göppingen won 40:23 at Vejer Veszprem – the re-match ended with the second biggest margin of 16 goals (46:30).
20 different clubs had been part of the seven EHF Cup Finals since 2013 - no debutant will be added this season.
21 matches since the start of the group phase ended with an overall 70 or more goals (16 group phase, three Last 16, one quarter-final).
21 goals were scored by Kadetten’s Icelandic wing Odinn Thor Rikhardsson in the two quarter-final matches against Berlin.
46 clubs started their journey in this competition, 20 in qualification phase 1, 14 in qualification phase 2 and 12 were seeded for the group stage.
54 goals marks the low-score in a quarter-final match, when Berlin turned it around against Kadetten by a 30:24.
70 marks the high-score in a quarter-final match, when Kadetten beat Berlin 37:33 in the first leg on home court
82 marks the highest total number of goals in a single match since the start of the group phase, when Valur beat FTC in the group phase 43:39
110 goals were scored by Rikhardsson in the whole competition. This makes him top scorer to date ahead of Martim Costa (Sporting/102) and Bence Nagy (FTC/99). A top scorer still in competition is Antonio Garcia (Granollers) with 81 goals.
188 matches have been played, 20 in qualification round 1, 24 in qualification round 2, 120 in the group phase, 16 in the Last 16 and eight in the quarter-finals
485 goals were scored in the eight quarter-final matches, which means an average of 60.6
7,911 fans at the match Füchse Berlin vs Kadetten Schaffhausen marks the highest attendance of the season, in total, the Swiss-German duels were attended by 11,411 spectators
8,723 goals were scored since the start of the group phase: including 7,256 goals in the 120 group matches and 982 in the Last 16 matches - the average is 60.57 goals per match
11,226 goals were scored in all 188 European League Men 2022/23 matches including qualification, 1,116 goals in round 1 and 1,387 goals in round 2 - the overall average was 59.71 goals per match
27,801 fans attended the eight quarter-final matches, which means an average of 3,475 fans