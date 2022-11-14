No further sanctions for Valur's Júlíusson, Court of Handball decides

The EHF Court of Handball released its decision in a case opened against Alexander Júlíusson from Valur following his direct disqualification in the EHF European League Men 2022/23 group phase match at TM Benidorm (ESP) on 1 November 2022.

Júlíusson was directly disqualified after a foul committed in the nine-meter area on an opponent attacking towards the goal.

The panel has found that there is no evidence of dangerous or reckless contact from the player towards his opponent and that the player did not intentionally hit the opponent in the throat. Hence, the EHF Court of Handball has decided that no further sanction beyond his direct disqualification shall be imposed on Júlíusson .