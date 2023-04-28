Nora Mørk: "We are better when we have fun while playing"

The dream of a sixth EHF Champions League trophy in a row is alive for Norwegian Nora Mørk.

She has already won the trophy once with Larvik in 2010/11, three times with Györ in 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 and most recently twice in a row with Vipers Kristiansand in 2020/21 and 2021/22, respectively.

Now the right-back has the opportunity to win the trophy with a fourth club, namely Danish side Team Esbjerg.

The next step on the road is against Romanian club CSM Bucuresti, who will be waiting this Sunday in BLUE WATER Dokken in Esbjerg,

"I think it will be some exciting matches. We are two teams that know each other well and two teams that have done well in the EHF Champions League so far, so it is a very open duel we face. We hope to get a good starting point and a good victory on Sunday at home,” says Mørk quite confidently.

"It has been a tough programme in recent months, but we are in a good period. Among other things, we have played well against big teams in both the Danish league against Ikast and Odense and against Brest in the EHF Champions League. We have found a good and stable level, so if we take it further and play our very best, then we should be able to win on Sunday. But it has been both a good and a hard period for us lately," asserts the 32-year-old right-back, who earlier this week qualified for the semi-finals in the Danish league.

Mørk herself - in addition to her experience - has contributed 51 goals and 42 assists during the EHF Champions League 2022/23 season so far.

Full focus towards quarter-finals

For Mørk and co. it is about keeping the noses on track when the first quarter-final against CSM Bucuresti is to be played on Sunday.

The EHF Champions League semi-finalists from last year, Team Esbjerg, dream of giving themselves a good starting point before a difficult return match awaits down in Romania.

"I would rather have had the match order reversed, but now it is not like that this time. We get good support when we play in BLUE WATER Dokken.

Nothing will be finished and decided on Sunday, but we must give ourselves a good starting point. If we get a win and a good result on Sunday, then there will be even greater pressure on Bucuresti in the last match, when they have the home pitch," says Nora Mørk, thinking that CSM Bucuresti must be pressured as much as possible in the first match, where the big stars must also be kept down if it shall be a successful quarter-final for Mørk and her teammates.

"There is no doubt that Neagu is their number 1. It is no secret. She is an important player to stop, but she always scores, no matter what you do. However, they also have many other good players that we have to keep an eye on. They have players like Omoregie and Zaadi who are extremely skilled handball players. And I think that as a team they have played well this season, and are even better than last season," says Mørk in praise of her upcoming opponent.