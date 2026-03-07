GROUP 1



Top scorers: Henny Reistad (Norway) 6/7, Paulina Uszinowicz (Poland) 4/7

Right from the first minute, Norway impressed with their absolute will to win — and to do so in style. After Eli Raasok delivered an extraordinary performance in the reverse fixture with 17 saves, this time it was June Krogh who stood out, consistently maintaining a save rate of around 50% and eventually stopping 16 of 32 shots.

Backed by her and a strong defence, the defending EHF EURO Cup champions allowed Poland only eight goals before the break and just 13 in the first 50 minutes of this one-sided encounter. The 20:10 scoreline marked the first double-digit lead, and in the end the gap grew to 16 goals. With two points on their tally, Poland remain in third place in the group.