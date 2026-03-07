Norway cruises to the Euro Cup semi-final

Norway cruises to the Euro Cup semi-final

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
07 March 2026, 20:00

Round 4 of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup started with two clear home wins and the first major (and expected) decision: Norway are the first team to qualify for the final tournament in September after their second win against Poland in the current double-header. Meanwhile, Czechia took the points against Türkiye and can still hope to progress in their final matches against Denmark and Hungary in April.

 • The 32:16 win against Poland was Norway’s 16th consecutive victory in as many EHF EURO Cup matches; they top the group with the maximum of eight points

 • Goalkeeper June Krogh was a crucial factor, while Henny Reistad was once again Norway’s top scorer, this time with six goals

 • Like in the reverse fixture, Eliška Desortová netted eight times for Czechia against Türkiye

 • While Czechia are now on four points, Türkiye sit at the bottom of the group and are still waiting for their first points

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP 1


NORWAY vs POLAND 32:16 (17:8)


Top scorers: Henny Reistad (Norway) 6/7, Paulina Uszinowicz (Poland) 4/7

Right from the first minute, Norway impressed with their absolute will to win — and to do so in style. After Eli Raasok delivered an extraordinary performance in the reverse fixture with 17 saves, this time it was June Krogh who stood out, consistently maintaining a save rate of around 50% and eventually stopping 16 of 32 shots.

Backed by her and a strong defence, the defending EHF EURO Cup champions allowed Poland only eight goals before the break and just 13 in the first 50 minutes of this one-sided encounter. The 20:10 scoreline marked the first double-digit lead, and in the end the gap grew to 16 goals. With two points on their tally, Poland remain in third place in the group.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Screenshot 2026 03 07 At 20.30.06
I’m very pleased with the defensive side of our game. Our goalkeeping was good and we defended well — focused and solid throughout. With the ball, it was a bit more inconsistent, and our fast-break play is still too slow. We were some way off there. The same goes for our attacking play. The line players didn’t get much reward — they should have received more balls. They haven’t been involved for a while, and it was a bit difficult to find them. So we still have some shortcomings in our play with the ball.
Ole Gustav Gjekstad
Head coach, Norway
Screenshot 2026 03 07 At 20.31.03
It was a difficult game for us. We struggled especially in attack, and then they scored some easy goals. In defence we fought hard, but in some situations that wasn’t enough. Of course, Norway are a really good team, and they showed that we are still a step behind them.
Monika Kobylińska
Right back, Poland

GROUP 2


CZECHIA vs TÜRKIYE 36:24 (17:12)


Top scorers: Eliška Desortová (Czechia) 8/10, Gülcan Tügel (Türkiye) 6/9

After the 34:26 win on Wednesday in the reverse fixture in Kastamonu, Czechia took an even clearer victory on home ground to move — at least for 24 hours — level with Hungary on four points and remain in the race for the semi-finals, while Türkiye still wait for their first point. Like on Wednesday, Eliška Desortová scored eight goals to top the hosts’ scoring list. Another crucial factor for the team of Tomáš Hlavatý was goalkeeper Patricie Wízurová, who made 10 saves.

Türkiye started impressively with a 5:2 run and kept the lead until 10:9, before Czechia responded with a 4:0 run to take increasing control of the match. Eight minutes after the break, the duel was effectively decided when Czechia opened an eight-goal lead at 22:14, while at 29:19 they reached their first double-digit advantage.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Screenshot 2026 03 07 At 20.26.21
I started with the same instructions as always: close the space and make the saves. At first, the defence was very porous, but then the players helped me more and I managed to make some good saves, just like Sabrina Novotná. I was nervous at the beginning. The defence then came together, the girls followed the coaches’ instructions and valued the ball more, and after that things started to work well.

I’m really looking forward to the championship — not everyone gets the chance to play it on home court. We have to take better care of the ball, avoid rushing, and play the full sixty minutes so that our defence works well throughout the entire game.
Patricie Wizurová
Goalkeeper, Czechia
Screenshot 2026 03 07 At 20.24.40
We are trying to improve day by day as we prepare for the European Championship in Antalya. We are growing and improving step by step. I hope we will continue to get better. We lost today, but we will work even harder.
Nurceren Akgün Göktepe
Line player, Türkiye
20260307 Norway Poland 2Ndhalf3
Ole Martin Wold / NTB
20260307 Norway Poland 2Ndhalf1
Ole Martin Wold / NTB
20260307 Norway Poland 2Ndhalf6
Ole Martin Wold / NTB
20260307 Norway Poland 1Sthalf5
Ole Martin Wold / NTB
20260703 CZE TUR Zlin Michal Struz 28
Czech Handball Federation
20260703 CZE TUR Zlin Michal Struz 24
Czech Handball Federation
20260703 CZE TUR Zlin Michal Struz 25
Czech Handball Federation
20260307 ESP AUT 19ESP SOMAZA
Previous Article SUMMARY: Spain join Sweden for EURO line-up; North Macedonia take win
20260307 SWE SER 030
Next Article Sweden and Spain book EURO 2026 tickets

Latest news

More News