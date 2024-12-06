First, co-hosts Switzerland take on Slovenia in a must-win game for both teams eager to keep their tournament hopes alive. Later, Denmark will try to get back on the winning track against Germany, while the day will conclude with another heavyweight clash as two unbeaten teams, Norway and the Netherlands, will fight for first spot in the group.
GROUP II
Switzerland vs Slovenia
Saturday 7 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- the two youngest teams in main round group II are entering the clash after their defeats against Germany and the Netherlands, respectively
- Slovenia's team captain Tjaša Stanko shares the current competition's top scorer title with Sweden's Nathalie Hagman after they both scored 31 goals in four matches; Swiss line player Tabea Schmid follows with 30 goals
- Stanko also leads the top assists list with 24, Switzerland left back Daphné Gautschi is at 18
- both teams have almost equally successful attacks in the competition with Switzerland netting only 0, 25 goals more on average
- Switzerland never beat Slovenia in their previous meetings, but this will be the first time they are clash at the European championship