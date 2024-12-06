First, co-hosts Switzerland take on Slovenia in a must-win game for both teams eager to keep their tournament hopes alive. Later, Denmark will try to get back on the winning track against Germany, while the day will conclude with another heavyweight clash as two unbeaten teams, Norway and the Netherlands, will fight for first spot in the group.

GROUP II

Switzerland vs Slovenia

Saturday 7 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

