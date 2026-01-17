Not everything was easy for Sander Sagosen and his teammates, though, as Czechia gave them a good run for their money in the first half. Immune to the sound of 8,000 fans cheering, the Czechs led for most of the first 30 minutes, helped by Tomáš Mrkva’s saves.

It was not until the last 10 minutes that Norway took the momentum. A couple of saves from Torbjørn Bergerud and a stress-free August Pedersen were enough to take the team to victory — but a win much tighter than they would have liked.

GROUP C

H2H: 1-1-3

Top scorers: Jonáš Josef 7/13 (Czechia), August Pedersen 9/10 (Norway)

Goalkeeper saves: Tomáš Mrkva 17/45, Jan Hrdlička 0/1 (both Czechia), Torbjørn Bergerud 14/34, Robin Haug 1/6 (both Norway)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Tomáš Mrkva (Czechia)

Czechia did more than just resist in the first 15 minutes, as thanks to two seven-meter saves by Tomáš Mrkva, they took a two-goal advantage

it was not before the 29th minute that Norway took the lead again, thanks to a fast-break goal by August Pedersen

both teams remained neck-and-neck for most of the second half, as Jonáš Josef and August Pedersen traded goals without being able to put their teams clearly ahead

Norway stole the momentum in the last quarter of the game, despite Mrkva’s 17 saves, which gave him the Player of the Match award

August Pedersen remained cold-blooded, scoring four seven-meter shots — and nine goals overall — to lead his team to victory

Norway are now qualified for the main round, along with France, while Czechia and Ukraine are eliminated

The past and the future of Norway

The Norwegian Handball Federation had a nice present for the spectators of the Unity Arena on Saturday night. Not only did the fans witness a victory from Norway against Czechia, in a game that helped them make it through the main round, but they also saw three legends of handball being awarded.

Former line player Bjarte Myrhol, left wing Magnus Jøndal and left back Espen Lie Hansen were all presented with a small statuette as an award for their contribution. All three played the final of the 2017 IHF World Championship, where Norway won silver.

While the 2026 version of team Norway is not there yet at the EHF EURO, one thing remains clear — there is definitely a link between the past and the future in Norway.