Norway take first main round win
Norway collected their first points of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round with a solid victory, 35:32, over the Netherlands as the second round of group II games continued in Hamburg on Friday night. The Netherlands were the stronger side in the first half, before Norway took control in the second and held on despite a late push from the Dutch.
It was the first ever EHF EURO clash between the teams, and the Netherlands were left waiting for their first win over Norway since 1989.
The result means the Netherlands' hopes of reaching the semi-finals are over.
It was very important to win against the Netherlands. In the last couple of games, we have not played well. It is hard mentally to go through it when you know you have so much more potential. We showed against the Netherlands that we can still play good handball and that we are still in the game.
We had some difficulties in the second half to come in the game. Yet, we had some chances to get back near the end, but at that moment we made some mistakes and missed some of the chances. I feel disappointed, but proud of the guys and how we fought as we did not give up until the end.