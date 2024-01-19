Norway take first main round win

Norway collected their first points of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round with a solid victory, 35:32, over the Netherlands as the second round of group II games continued in Hamburg on Friday night. The Netherlands were the stronger side in the first half, before Norway took control in the second and held on despite a late push from the Dutch.

It was the first ever EHF EURO clash between the teams, and the Netherlands were left waiting for their first win over Norway since 1989.

The result means the Netherlands' hopes of reaching the semi-finals are over.