Norway take first main round win

EHF / Courtney Gahan
19 January 2024, 19:35

Norway collected their first points of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round with a solid victory, 35:32, over the Netherlands as the second round of group II games continued in Hamburg on Friday night. The Netherlands were the stronger side in the first half, before Norway took control in the second and held on despite a late push from the Dutch.

It was the first ever EHF EURO clash between the teams, and the Netherlands were left waiting for their first win over Norway since 1989.

The result means the Netherlands' hopes of reaching the semi-finals are over.

GROUP II

Norway vs Netherlands 35:32 (16:18)

  • Norway trailed by a narrow margin through much of the first half before taking control in the second period to clinch the win
  • 14 goals were scored in the first 10 minutes alone, setting the tone for what was a very fast-paced opening half, although the Netherlands were just that little bit faster than Norway and netted many on counter attacks and after quick restarts
  • in positional attack, the Netherlands’ fast and movable offence opened big gaps in Norway’s defence and, combining that with the use of their counter attacks, the Dutch took a narrow lead midway through the first period
  • the Netherlands’ Bart Ravensbergen won the battle between the posts in the first half, with nine saves in that period compared to four combined at Norway’s end. But Kristian Sæverås improved his rate in the second period to 34 per cent, earning the Grundfos Player of the Match award
  • the momentum swung completely the other way in the second half as the Netherlands missed many more chances while Norway lifted their attacking game and took a 26:22 lead by the 43rd minute

It was very important to win against the Netherlands. In the last couple of games, we have not played well. It is hard mentally to go through it when you know you have so much more potential. We showed against the Netherlands that we can still play good handball and that we are still in the game.
Kristian Sæverås
Goalkeeper, France

First Norway win since round 1

After Norway scraped into the main round with one win and one draw, the victory against the Netherlands was their first since their preliminary round opener against Poland. Norway played their draw against Faroe Islands in preliminary round 2, then lost to Slovenia by one in round 3. In the first game of the main round, Norway recorded a clear loss to Portugal.

The win against the Netherlands therefore feels a long time coming for the side that surely entered the EHF EURO with high hopes after reaching the final weekend at the EHF EURO in three of the last four editions.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

We had some difficulties in the second half to come in the game. Yet, we had some chances to get back near the end, but at that moment we made some mistakes and missed some of the chances. I feel disappointed, but proud of the guys and how we fought as we did not give up until the end.
Bart Ravensbergen
Goalkeeper, Netherlands
