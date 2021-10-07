Norway win first-ever Women's EHF EURO CUP game

The inaugural edition of the Women's EHF EURO CUP threw off on Thursday, with the reigning European champions, Norway, securing a clear win, 29:17, against Slovenia, one of the trio of EHF EURO 2022 hosts.

Women's EHF EURO CUP 2022

Norway vs Slovenia 29:17 (14:9)

Without star players Nora Mork, Stine Oftedal and others, Norway spread their scoring around, with nine different players scoring at least a goal each in the first half to go in at the break ahead by five

A 7:2 run for Norway to start the second half was decisive for the game’s outcome, as Slovenia could not score more than two goals in the first 15 minutes of the second period

One of the most experienced backs in the Slovenian squad, RK Krim’s Tjasa Stanko, scored six goals, no other Slovenian player scored more than twice

Norway’s top scorers with four each were right wing Stine Skogrand and left backs Emilie Hegh Arntzen and Henny Reistad

Slovenia remain winless against Norway, with the Scandinavian side taking their tally to seven consecutive wins, with an average difference of 14.1 goals

Norway shine without stars

As key players Stine Oftedal, Nora Mørk, Sanna Solberg, Kari Brattset Dale and Vilde Ingstad were not part of the squad, Norway were below their usual strength, yet still came out roaring against Slovenia.

In his debut match as Slovenia’s new coach Dragan Adzic saw his side, without his own key players in Ana Gros and Elizabeth Omoregie, compete for just one half, collapsing in the second half, a 30 minute period in which they scored just eight times.

There is still plenty of work to be done by Adzic and his Slovenia side as they look to put on a good show as one of the three hosts of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022. The legendary Montenegro and Buducnost coach Adzic will rely on his traditionally strong defensive style as he looks for success with his new team in the near future.