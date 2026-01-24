Patrick Anderson has always been on the radar in Norway. In fact, national coach Jonas Wille actually played with Anderson’s dad, and it is only naturally that he turned to the national coach to seek advice as to how to best guide his son.

“I have known Patrick since he was 15 or 16 years old, and he has always been really talented. But not only has he got talent, he is also smart and mature, which is not always the case at this age,” adds the national team coach.

After playing for Elverum Håndball, Anderson moved to Denmark and Aalborg Håndbold last summer in order to keep progressing.

“I was really happy in Elverum, but I felt like I needed to take another step up. Of course, it is hard because I don’t play with Aalborg as much as I did in Elverum, but the professionalism of the club is exactly what I need to keep moving forward,” says the 21-year-old.