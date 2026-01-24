Patrick Anderson: “These moments will stay with me for the rest of my life”
Patrick Anderson is one of the breakout stars of both Norway and the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 as a whole. Just 18 months ago, he was playing the Men’s 20 EHF EURO with his national team, scoring more than 70 goals along the way. As a reward, he was elected best right back of the competition.
“I had so much fun during this competition, I was surrounded by a lot of my friends. Even though we did not get a medal, that remains a very nice memory,” he recalls.