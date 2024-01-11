Norwegian teams hope to keep winning

The group stage of the EHF European League Women, which started last week, is about to continue soon, as all 16 participants will play their second matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Norwegian teams Storhamar Handball Elite and Sola HK, who started with away wins, hope to be successful again, this time on home court. In turn, the ambitious HC Podravka Vegeta and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, whose results last week were frustrating, hope to bounce back in their mutual encounter.