Norwegian teams hope to keep winning

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday, 14 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Nykøbing celebrated victories in three of the four previous encounters with Podravka in European club competitions
- last season, the teams also met in the group phase of the EHF European League Women, and the Danish side won both times by five goals, 28:23 and 29:24
- after the opening round, Nykøbing sit at the bottom of the group, even if they lost the first match by just one goal
- Nykøbing's Sofie Bardrum scored 10 goals in the match, more than any other player in the opening group matches
- Podravka were close to a win at Vác, but gave up a seven-goal advantage after their top scorer Tina Barišic received a red card
GROUP B
Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)
Saturday, 13 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- both teams were defeated in their opening group matches with nearly the same score: Chambray lost 27:21 at Braila, and Lokomotiva 28:21 at home against Thüringer
- now they are looking for a win, which will improve their chances for a quarter-final berth
- Lokomotiva are on a 21-game winless run in the group phases of the European club competition
- the rivals have never faced each other in European club competitions
Thüringer HC (GER) vs H.C.Dunarea Braila (ROU)
Saturday, 13 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides have two points after the opening round, but Thüringer take the top position thanks to a slightly better goal difference
- last weekend, both Thüringer and Braila won thanks to a second-half performance after being tied with their rivals at the break
- in the 2022/23 season, Thüringer faced another Romanian team, SCM Ramnicu Valcea, in the group phase of the EHF European League Women and took three points, 38:31 and 32:32
- Braila have won all their five matches in the current competition, starting from qualification round 2
- with 24 goals, Braila's Mireya Gonzalez ranks third in the scoring chart of the tournament, including the qualification
GROUP C
HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU)
Saturday 13 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Bensheim are playing their debut season in Europe, while for Gloria it is the second season at the continental club competition after they competed at the EHF Cup in the 2019/20 season
- the German team were taught a lesson in their first ever group match at this level last week, as they lost at Nantes 39:27
- in contrast, Gloria opened the group stage with a win, 26:23 against Lublin