Novotná eyes another breakthrough with Czechia at the EHF EURO on home soil
For the first time, Czechia will host the Women's EHF EURO as one of the five tournament's co-hosts. For the team and players, it is a huge honour to be able to play in front of their family, friends and fans, hoping their ninth appearance at the tournament will bring another breakthrough.
One of the players in the spotlight is goalkeeper Sabrina Novotná, who has enjoyed an incredible journey in the last two years. The 26-year-old goalkeeper shone at the Women's EHF EURO 2024, signed for Metz Handball from Czech club Házená Kynžvart and lifted the EHF Champions League 2025/26 trophy. Now, she is preparing for another milestone in her career — a European Championship on home soil.