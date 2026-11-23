Czechia face a challenging group D in Brno against the Netherlands, Austria and Croatia, hoping to secure a place in the main round in Katowice for the first time since 2016. Ahead of the Women's EHF EURO 2026, we caught up with Novotná to discuss the tournament that changed her career, her journey to Metz, the emotions of winning the Champions League and the opportunity to play in front of her home crowd.

eurohandball.com: You helped Czechia reach the quarter-finals at the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship and followed that up with another impressive performance at the Women's EHF EURO 2024. Looking back, which tournament proved to be the real turning point in your career and when did you start believing you could compete at the highest level?

Sabrina Novotná: I would say that EURO 2024 was the breaking point for me because during that period I received a lot of requests from Champions League clubs to go there. And for me, it was something surreal because I was playing in a Czech club. So going directly from the Czech league to Champions League clubs was something unbelievable for me at that moment. But I hired an agent and she helped me with everything in those moments.

What was happening was my dream always, but I think it was at the EURO 2024 that I fully realised that I really want that and I'm ready. I want to be one of the best. Because I saw that people around me were starting to notice my high performance, I had a lot of questions from journalists as I was the person they were coming to ask. And I was like, okay, this is what I want. I want to be one of the key players.