Nze Minko has been back on the EHF Champions League court since September, having given birth to her son Liam in March this year. Now, in the new video released on the Home of Handball YouTube channel in English, French and Hungarian, she talks about her journey back to the top of the sport.

The video was filmed at the start of the season, before her first match back for Györ. In it, Nze Minko speaks frankly about the challenges of returning to elite handball as a new mother.

"My weight was very different, I gained a lot of weight during my pregnancy, so to carry this new body was really hard," she explains.

There were also mental challenges, moving from a family bubble to the dressing room enviroment at her club, says Nze Minko.

"When I came back I was a little lost. New season, a new team. I felt like I hadn’t been in Györ for ever, I almost felt like it was my first year, even though it’s number seven or eight. It was weird also to be social that much," she admits.