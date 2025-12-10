Nze Minko’s letter to Les Bleues

Nze Minko’s letter to Les Bleues

Rolemodels Portraits UH25953 UH
Estelle Nze Minko
10 December 2025, 13:30

Missing a competition as a player is never easy. After experiencing the high-stakes matches, hearing the crowd cheer and sharing the thrill — and the pain — of handball with your teammates, year after year, stopping can feel unnatural. But when the reason why you are taking a break is so beautiful, the rest can wait. And becoming a spectator while watching the team you have been a part of for so long compete at the top can also bring out fresh perspectives.

A year ago to the day, I was playing the European Championship in Vienna. I was the captain of the French national team, my heart full of dreams, ready to live the intense moments that have shaped every December of my life for over eleven years.

My name is Estelle Nze Minko, and for the first time since 2014, I am not taking part in an international competition with Les Bleues.

The reason is a beautiful one: I am expecting my first child.

For the first time in 11 years, I am on the other side. I watch my teammates play with shining eyes. I rediscovered this sport that I love so much, but from a new angle: as a passionate spectator, a sister-in-arms cheering from a distance, an athlete learning how to step aside.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W France Vs Poland MAL5331 AM

From here, I realise how much handball can touch, inspire, and unite. When you are fully immersed in a competition as a player, you sometimes forget the impact you have. This year, I feel it clearly through the screen.

It’s the final week of the tournament, and at this stage, I know exactly what every player is going through: the growing fatigue, the overflowing emotions, the life within the group — that invisible challenge that, in my opinion, makes all the difference. Spending an entire month with 30 people, sharing every meal, every doubt, every victory, taking care of yourself while also taking care of each other… that, too, is a performance in itself.

The final week is always a special moment. Knockout matches, amplified emotions, maximum focus.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Paris24 W SF Sweden Vs France SP9 0735 SPS

Even from the side, I feel everything. I feel the energy of our beautiful French team, their desire, their doubts, their fire. I remember every second I once lived in their place. And watching them fight to defend our 2023 World Championship title, I understand even better why so many people follow us, support us, and admire us.

To be honest, the last international competition in 2024 left me mentally and physically exhausted. It challenged me, questioned me, forced me to take a step back, and I think I was left with a sense of unfinished business.

Pregnancy came at a moment when I probably needed it, even if I didn’t realise it yet.

I have watched every match of the French team with incredible enthusiasm. And as I watched the girls play, something inside me felt lighter as if they closed a door I hadn’t been able to close myself.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W France Vs Spain MAL9344 AM

To my teammates: thank you for continuing to make me vibrate even when I’m not beside you. Thank you for reminding me why I have loved this sport for so many years. I watch you play, laugh, fight, fall and rise again… and I still feel like one of you. You prove every day that the bond of a team goes far beyond the court, and I am proud to watch you write the next chapter of the French national team story.

To all the players in this competition: never doubt the impact you have. On the other side of the screen or from the stage, you make crowds rise, you spark passions, you inspire young people and even athletes who have spent their whole lives in this sport.

Your commitment, your energy, and your courage cross borders.

And finally, a special thought for all the players who are already mothers. I look at you with immense admiration. Today, I realise even more the strength it takes, and I hope I'll rise to this incredible double challenge that you nail every single day.

Long live women’s handball, and allez les Bleues!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W France Vs Spain MAL0444 AM

Photos © EHF, IHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

C4 6349
Previous Article Thibaud Briet: There is nowhere else I’d rather be in January

Latest news

More News