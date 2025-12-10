Nze Minko’s letter to Les Bleues

A year ago to the day, I was playing the European Championship in Vienna. I was the captain of the French national team, my heart full of dreams, ready to live the intense moments that have shaped every December of my life for over eleven years.

My name is Estelle Nze Minko, and for the first time since 2014, I am not taking part in an international competition with Les Bleues.

The reason is a beautiful one: I am expecting my first child.

For the first time in 11 years, I am on the other side. I watch my teammates play with shining eyes. I rediscovered this sport that I love so much, but from a new angle: as a passionate spectator, a sister-in-arms cheering from a distance, an athlete learning how to step aside.