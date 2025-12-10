Nze Minko’s letter to Les Bleues

To my teammates: thank you for continuing to make me vibrate even when I’m not beside you. Thank you for reminding me why I have loved this sport for so many years. I watch you play, laugh, fight, fall and rise again… and I still feel like one of you. You prove every day that the bond of a team goes far beyond the court, and I am proud to watch you write the next chapter of the French national team story.
To all the players in this competition: never doubt the impact you have. On the other side of the screen or from the stage, you make crowds rise, you spark passions, you inspire young people and even athletes who have spent their whole lives in this sport.
Your commitment, your energy, and your courage cross borders.
And finally, a special thought for all the players who are already mothers. I look at you with immense admiration. Today, I realise even more the strength it takes, and I hope I'll rise to this incredible double challenge that you nail every single day.
Long live women’s handball, and allez les Bleues!