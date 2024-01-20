Odense back on track; Brest and Györ victorious again
The round 11 of the EHF Champions League Women started with four encounters on Saturday. In the Match of the Week in Debrecen, Odense Håndbold dominated the home side DVSC Schaeffler, claiming a 13-goal win.
Also in Group A, Brest Bretagne Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC extended their winning runs, while in the only Group B match, Krim Mercator Ljubljana grabbed two important points at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.
We had a really good defence today, we helped each other a lot. When the home team made mistakes we could score easy goals. That is why we were, in the end, able to win this important match. I am so proud of my teammates.
I am really disappointed, I think we played only ten minutes on the Champions League level at the end of the first half. Maybe we were tired after all these matches, but we were simply not on the right level today energy-wise.
I want to congratulate Brest. The team was very strong, especially in the second half when Maslova caused us a lot of difficulties. At the same time, we were making a lot of mistakes, but I've got to highlight that I'm happy with the way we performed in the first.
It was the players who sought out the resources and they showed a very good face in the second half. Playing on the highest level requires you to focus on a lot of small details, and at the moment we're there I'd say. We're looking good, booked our ticket for the eighth-finals already which means we've got the first step taken care of already.
Györi Audi is always an inspiration for my players to give a good performance and fight until the end of the game. We showed character and the desire was at a high level. It is expected that mistakes happen to younger players, but it is a privilege to play against such teams and this is a great experience for them.
Buducnost Bemax played well and we knew it would be difficult to get two points. We had to fight until the end, but I am satisfied with both the performance and the result.
It’s always good to play in Hungary, the atmosphere was fantastic. We've got to learn that the game is not done until you hear the final buzzer! Even if you're six goals ahead.
First of all I would like to congratulate Krim on a well-deserved win here today. They controlled the match, and we were fighting and going after the result. I’m proud of the girls, we kept fighting until the end.