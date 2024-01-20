Odense back on track; Brest and Györ victorious again

GROUP A

MOTW: DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 22:35 (12:15)

Odense were determined to bounce back from a defeat against Györ, so they demonstrated power and motivation from the opening minutes, taking a 12:3 lead 17 minutes into the match. By that time, DVSC's coach Zoltan Szilagyi had already taken two timeouts, finally managing to wake his team up and start closing the gap. Led by Greta Kacsor in attack, the Hungarian side enjoyed a good run and were down by just three goals at the break, which gave them a chance to mount a comeback. However, Odense were dominant after the restart, and although they had their ups and downs, the Danish team's win was hardly in danger. Mie Højlund became their best scorer with seven goals, and the visitors defended very well, conceding just four goals in the last 15 minutes. Kacsor netted nine times for DVSC, but her effort was not enough for any positive result, as Odense were overall a much better team.