BUD

Odense back on track; Brest and Györ victorious again

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
20 January 2024, 22:15

The round 11 of the EHF Champions League Women started with four encounters on Saturday.  In the Match of the Week in Debrecen, Odense Håndbold dominated the home side DVSC Schaeffler, claiming a 13-goal win.

Also in Group A, Brest Bretagne Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC extended their winning runs, while in the only Group B match, Krim Mercator Ljubljana grabbed two important points at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.

  • Odense are back to winning ways after they lost to another Hungarian team Györi Audi ETO KC in the previous round
  • the Danish team are ranked second in the group with 16 points, while DVSC are sixth-placed with nine points
  • Despite a loss, DVSC secured a play-off spot, as they have a head-on-head advantage on Buducnost, who lost against Györ and stayed on three points
  • Györ, who had already secured an early quarter-final spot, extended their winning run to 11 matches
  • thanks to a strong comeback in the second half, Brest Bretagne Handball beat SG BBM Bietigheim and climbed to the third position in Group with 13 points
  • in a hard-fought game, Krim Mercator Ljubljana defeated FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria away from home and made a big step towards securing a play-off spot

GROUP A

MOTW: DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 22:35 (12:15)

Odense were determined to bounce back from a defeat against Györ, so they demonstrated power and motivation from the opening minutes, taking a 12:3 lead 17 minutes into the match. By that time, DVSC's coach Zoltan Szilagyi had already taken two timeouts, finally managing to wake his team up and start closing the gap. Led by Greta Kacsor in attack, the Hungarian side enjoyed a good run and were down by just three goals at the break, which gave them a chance to mount a comeback. However, Odense were dominant after the restart, and although they had their ups and downs, the Danish team's win was hardly in danger. Mie Højlund became their best scorer with seven goals, and the visitors defended very well, conceding just four goals in the last 15 minutes. Kacsor netted nine times for DVSC, but her effort was not enough for any positive result, as Odense were overall a much better team.

DIII7939
We had a really good defence today, we helped each other a lot. When the home team made mistakes we could score easy goals. That is why we were, in the end, able to win this important match. I am so proud of my teammates.
Yara Ten Holte
Goalkeeper, Odense Handbold
Szilagyi Cropped
I am really disappointed, I think we played only ten minutes on the Champions League level at the end of the first half. Maybe we were tired after all these matches, but we were simply not on the right level today energy-wise.
Zoltan Szilagyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 37:30 (13:17)

The French team claimed their fourth straight win and leapfrogged Bietigheim in the table, taking revenge on their German rivals for a 34:30 defeat in the Irish premier encounter of the season back in September. It was by no means an easy victory for Brest, who struggled for much of the game. Bieigheim won the first half and were still in front by four goals (23:19) in the 40th minute, but then the home team improved their game a lot and scored 18 goals in the remaining 20 minutes, conceding only seven. Valeriia Maslova and Pauletta Foppa ended the match with nine and eight goals respectively, while Brest's goalkeeper Julie Foggea contributed to the result with 11 saves.

I94A3340
I want to congratulate Brest. The team was very strong, especially in the second half when Maslova caused us a lot of difficulties. At the same time, we were making a lot of mistakes, but I've got to highlight that I'm happy with the way we performed in the first.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, SG BBM Bietigheim
I94A3239
It was the players who sought out the resources and they showed a very good face in the second half. Playing on the highest level requires you to focus on a lot of small details, and at the moment we're there I'd say. We're looking good, booked our ticket for the eighth-finals already which means we've got the first step taken care of already.
Pablo Morel
Head coach. Brest Bretagne Handball

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 21:29 13:17)

For Buducnost, taking points in this match was the last chance to stay in the race for a play-off spot. But obviously it was a very hard task, as although Györ had already secured an early quarter-final spot, they were eager to maintain their perfect record in the competition. The Hungarian heavyweights opened with an 8:3 lead in the 12th minute, but Buducnost did not give up and slashed the gap to just one goal, 10:9. However, Györ pulled clear again, and they had the game under their control until the end. As Ulrik Kirkely rotated his squad, 12 players of the Hungarian team scored at least once, with Ana Gros becoming a top scorer with five goals. Buducnost struggled in attack, just like in many previous matches, and they lost a chance to go through.

BUD GYO2 18
Györi Audi is always an inspiration for my players to give a good performance and fight until the end of the game. We showed character and the desire was at a high level. It is expected that mistakes happen to younger players, but it is a privilege to play against such teams and this is a great experience for them.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, WHC Buducnost BEMAX
BUD GYO4 3
Buducnost Bemax played well and we knew it would be difficult to get two points. We had to fight until the end, but I am satisfied with both the performance and the result.

Julia Farkas
Centre back, Györi Audi ETO KC

GROUP B

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 26:28 (14:17)

Both teams are fighting hard for a play-off spot, and it was Krim who grabbed the precious two points, making an important step towards progressing. Jovanka Radicevic, who had missed the previous match at Vipers, was back in action and scored twice, but some of her teammates deserved a bigger credit this time. In particular, Maja Vojnovic made 16 saves (41 per cent efficiency), while Daria Dmitrieva and Itana Grbic scored nine goals each. Dmitrieva, who will move to FTC in summer, was a big threat to her future team in the first half, as her seven goals lifted Krim to a three-goal lead. The Slovenian side continued to dominate after the restart, while FTC were missing their top scorer Andrea Lekic, who was sidelined through an injury. Still, the hosts fought until the end and used a 4:0 run to cut the deficit to one goal, 27:26, two minutes from full-time, yet Krim held their nerve and won.

Mavsar Cropped
It’s always good to play in Hungary, the atmosphere was fantastic. We've got to learn that the game is not done until you hear the final buzzer! Even if you're six goals ahead.
Tamara Mavsar
Left wing, Krim Mercator Ljubljana
Heine Cropped
First of all I would like to congratulate Krim on a well-deserved win here today. They controlled the match, and we were fighting and going after the result. I’m proud of the girls, we kept fighting until the end.
Allan Heine
Head coach, FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria
