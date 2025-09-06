Odense claim hard-fought win at FTC; Brest cruise past Krim

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
06 September 2025, 21:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 got underway with four matches on Saturday, three of which took place in group B. Runners-up of the last season, Odense Håndbold, became the only team to win away from home, beating FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in a close battle (34:32). HC Podravka defeated debutants Sola HK at home, while Brest Bretagne Handball were dominant against Krim OTP Group Mercator.

In the only group A match, Gloria Bistria started their second season in the tournament with a victory, as they defeated Storhamar Handball Elite.

  • similar to the previous season, Gloria Bistrita beat Storhamar Handball Elite by three goals on home court
  • wing players Danila So Delgado Pinto (seven) and Asuka Fujita (eight) combined for 15 successful shots, more than half of Bistrita's goals
  • Jakob Vestergaard won the duel of the Danish coaches, as his team Odense Håndbold claimed an away victory over Jesper Jensen's FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
  • HC Podravka, who started their 24th season in the premium club competition, proved too strong for debutants Sola HK
  • Podravka's centre back Matea Pletikosic became the top scorer of the day, netting 13 times against Sola
  • despite having just returned from chemotherapy, Camilla Herrem led Sola in their first EHF Champions League game and managed to find the net five times
  • Brest Bretagne Handball took the biggest win of the day, beating Krim OTP Group Mercator with a 12-goal difference

GROUP A

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 29:26 (15:12)
H2H: 2-0-2
Top scorers: Asuka Fujita 8/10 (Gloria Bistrita), Veronika Mala 7/8 (Storhamar Handball Elite)
 
Bistrita's previous win in the continental top flight dated back to January 2025, when they beat Storhamar at home, 31:28. After that, the Romanian side suffered five straight defeats and failed to reach the play-offs in their maiden EHF Champions League campaign. However, now Bistrita have more experience, and the opening victory proved that the team coached by Carlos Viver are looking to do better. Against Storhamar, right wing Asuka Fujita netted eight times, and left wing Danila So Delgado Pinto added seven more. Besides, goalkeeper Renata De Arruda recorded 14 saves, and she had a special impact in the first half, stopping 11 balls for a 48 per cent saving rate. Bistrita took early control, leading 6:2 in the sixth minute and 12:6 midway through the first half, and while Storhamar drew level at 17:17 just 10 minutes after the break, the hosts regained dominance and won by three goals.

 

 

GROUP B
 
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 32:34 (16:18)
H2H: 2-1-2
Top scorers: Emily Vogel 8/8 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), Katrin Klujber 8/13 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), Ingvild Bakkerud 7/11 (Odense Håndbold)
 
Last season, Odense had the upper hand against FTC in the two very close EHF Champions League quarter-finals, and now the Danish team were the winners once again. Their goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt made a big contribution to the win with her 14 saves, while Ingvild Bakkerud stood out in attack, scoring seven goals. At FTC, Emily Vogel and Katrin Klujber combined for half of their team's goals (16), but their effort did not help to snatch any points. Odense were dominant for most of the match, with their biggest lead reaching four goals on a few occasions. In the 49th minute, they were up 29:26, but then Nikita van der Vliet received a red card following a third two-minute suspension, and FTC enjoyed a 3:0 run to draw level. The visitors pulled in front again, but the last minutes were very tense — after Daria Dmitrieva missed a chance to equalise with 45 seconds to play, Bakkerud sealed Odense's hard-fought win.

 

 

20250906SMIC6427
There weren’t many things that decided the match today. We came back two times, so it's sad that we couldn’t turn the match around fully. But this was only the first match and the season is long, hopefully we can get our first win next week.
Emily Vogel
Left back, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
NASZ4213
It was a tough match, a tough away game, but we’re happy that we could keep calm and take the win away. We were leading throughout the game, they came in and it was a draw, but we were able to win at the end. I think it’s really good teamwork and we’re happy. We always want to win and didn’t want to let them have a chance, so it absolutely worked.
Thale Rushfeldt Deila
Left back, Odense Håndbold

HC Podravka (CRO) vs Sola HK (NOR) 31:26 (15:11)
H2H: 1-0-2
Top scorers: Matea Pletikosic 13/17 (HC Podravka), Kristiane Knutsen 6/9 (Sola HK)
 
While Sola HK had won both previous mutual encounters in the EHF European League Women, now the teams faced off in the top flight, where Podravka have much more experience than the debutants from Norway. The Croatian team claimed a well-deserved victory, as they scored as many as 11 goals from penalty shots — in particular, their top scorer Matea Pletikosic netted nine of her 13 goals from a seven-metre line, also missing one attempt. The rivals were still level at 5:5 midway through the first half, but Podravka gradually gained control to create a four-goal gap at the break. In the second half, the Balkan team's lead reached eight goals (25:17) in the 48th minute, before Sola narrowed the gap in the closing minutes. Camilla Herrem returned to the court after chemotherapy and netted five times at her club's debut in the EHF Champions League.

 

 

20250906 RK Podravka Sola HK 08
This is our first match in the Champions League. We met a better team that had more power. They managed to create an advantage and maintain it throughout the match. It was a good learning moment for us, but I hope that we will be closer to tie the result next time. I hope we progress throughout the season, maybe when we play three or four matches at this level.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK
20250906 RK Podravka Sola HK 23
First of all, I want to congratulate the team on the victory. We played well in defence and that is the guiding thread of how we will play. Because of the good defence, the offence was more focused. Maybe in the first half we made some mistakes that we shouldn't have made, but it's all a lesson. We have to continue like this and we need to be there for each other.
Matea Pletikosic
Centre back, HC Podravka

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO) 32:20 (13:9)
H2H: 3-0-2
Top scorers: Onacia Ondono 6/7 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Annika Lott 6/7 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Ana Abina 4/7 (Krim OTP Group Mercator)
 
Good defence and free-flowing attack helped Brest to cruise past Krim with a 12-goal victory and claim two points at the start of the new EHF Champions League season. While line player Onacia Ondono and left back Annika Lott stood out with six goals each, they had a lot of support from their teammates — including summer signing Ana Gros, who netted three times against her former club. It was the Slovenian who handed the hosts their biggest lead in the first half, 13:9 in the 24th minute, as neither side managed to score in the remaining time before the break. In the second half, Brest improved their attacking efficiency, which helped them extend the gap, and the game was settled long before the final whistle.

 

 

IMG 0260
Satisfied with the result, we were consistent from start to finish. Defensively, it was solid. At the very highest level, it’s all about being able to repeat this kind of performance. You can really feel that everyone is involved, and it’s working quite well. We’re going to need everyone this season.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
IMG 0730
It was a very difficult game for us tonight, and of course it doesn’t feel good afterwards. We came up against a very strong team. Brest showed that they are one of the top teams in our group and in the Champions League, especially with their experience.
Žiga Novak
Head coach, Krim OTP Group Mercator
20250906 RK Podravka Sola HK 05
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20250906 RK Podravka Sola HK 30
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20250906 RK Podravka Sola HK 61
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20250906 RK Podravka Sola HK 75
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
IMG 0246
BBH - Olivier Stephan
IMG 1037
BBH - Olivier Stephan
IMG 0770
BBH - Olivier Stephan
178A1504
Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia
178A1551
Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia
178A1788
Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia
NASZ3065
Nasz Nikolett / Fradi.hu
NASZ2849
Nasz Nikolett / Fradi.hu
NASZ2539
Nasz Nikolett / Fradi.hu
20250906SMIC6602
Nasz Nikolett / Fradi.hu

Photos © Nasz Nikolett / Fradi.hu (main & in-text), Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka, BBH - Olivier Stephan, Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia (in-text)

CLW25 Third Place Team Esbjerg Vs Metz Handball 1JC4981 JC
