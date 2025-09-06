Odense claim hard-fought win at FTC; Brest cruise past Krim

In the only group A match, Gloria Bistria started their second season in the tournament with a victory, as they defeated Storhamar Handball Elite.

similar to the previous season, Gloria Bistrita beat Storhamar Handball Elite by three goals on home court

wing players Danila So Delgado Pinto (seven) and Asuka Fujita (eight) combined for 15 successful shots, more than half of Bistrita's goals

Jakob Vestergaard won the duel of the Danish coaches, as his team Odense Håndbold claimed an away victory over Jesper Jensen's FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

HC Podravka, who started their 24th season in the premium club competition, proved too strong for debutants Sola HK

Podravka's centre back Matea Pletikosic became the top scorer of the day, netting 13 times against Sola

despite having just returned from chemotherapy, Camilla Herrem led Sola in their first EHF Champions League game and managed to find the net five times

Brest Bretagne Handball took the biggest win of the day, beating Krim OTP Group Mercator with a 12-goal difference

GROUP A

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 29:26 (15:12)

H2H: 2-0-2

Top scorers: Asuka Fujita 8/10 (Gloria Bistrita), Veronika Mala 7/8 (Storhamar Handball Elite)



Bistrita's previous win in the continental top flight dated back to January 2025, when they beat Storhamar at home, 31:28. After that, the Romanian side suffered five straight defeats and failed to reach the play-offs in their maiden EHF Champions League campaign. However, now Bistrita have more experience, and the opening victory proved that the team coached by Carlos Viver are looking to do better. Against Storhamar, right wing Asuka Fujita netted eight times, and left wing Danila So Delgado Pinto added seven more. Besides, goalkeeper Renata De Arruda recorded 14 saves, and she had a special impact in the first half, stopping 11 balls for a 48 per cent saving rate. Bistrita took early control, leading 6:2 in the sixth minute and 12:6 midway through the first half, and while Storhamar drew level at 17:17 just 10 minutes after the break, the hosts regained dominance and won by three goals.