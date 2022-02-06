Odense cruise past Sävehof in Nordic clash

GROUP B

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 37:24 (16:13)

• goals by Mie Hojlund and Kelly Vollebregt helped Odense pull clear at 6:2 eight minutes into the game

• however, Sävehof responded with a 4:1 run, and later took a 11:10 lead as their goalkeeper Sofie Börjesson made 10 saves in the first half

• the home team hit back to hold a three-goal advantage at the break, and they went on to enjoy a 8:2 run early in the second half

• Odense's goalkeeper Martina Thörn stood like a wall, boasting a 48 per cent save rate, while her teammate Lois Abbingh was top scorer of the match with eight goals

• this win saw Odense climb to the fifth position in the group with 13 points

Nothing yet lost for Sävehof

Krim Mercator Ljubljana's win against Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK on Saturday was bad news for the Swedish team, who are now ranked seventh in the group. Sävehof have one point fewer than their Slovene rivals, who also have a match in hand. However, the team coached by Rasmus Overby still have a chance to go through, and their game at Krim in the last round of the group phase might become crucial for both sides.