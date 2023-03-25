Odense seal quarter-final berth despite draw with Storhamar

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 30:30 (13:16)

Odense Håndbold won 60:52 on aggregate

Storhamar used a 5:1 run spanning between the end of the first half and the start of the second half to create a four-goal lead, 17:13, which cut into Odense's lead from the first leg

but a 7:2 run from Odense, fuelled by two goals each from line player Rikke Iversen and left wing Bo van Wetering, helped the hosts wrestle back control

van Wetering finished as joint-top scorer for Odense, with six goals, as the Danish side had 11 court players score at least one goal. Coach Ulrik Kirkely handed precious time on the court for all of his players

Storhamar’s top scorer this season, centre back Anniken Obaidli, scored 10-goals in this game, improving her overall tally to 93 goals, enough for fifth place in the top goalscorer standings

Odense will now face Hungarian powerhouse Györi Audi ETO KC in the quarter-finals

The Danish champions have equalled their best performance in the EHF Champions League from the 2018/19 season, when they reached the quarter-finals, while Storhamar's debut season in Europe's top-flight competition is now over

Odense protect lead – but fail to impress

Odense's second leg against Storhamar came only three days after a loss that was difficult for them to digest in the Danish league, 19:30, against big rivals Team Esbjerg. While that loss did not affect Odense's first place in the regular season of the competition, it might have underlined a problem or two.

This time around, Storhamar had nothing to lose and even managed to pull out a surprise when they took a four-goal lead. But Odense’s coach, Ulrik Kirkely, made a swift change, replacing Althea Reinhardt with Martina Thörn between the goalposts, stopping Storhamar's attack for a few minutes.

While the storm was weathered, Odense did not have enough in the tank to seal their second win over Storhamar, who prevented their opponents from taking a two-goal lead three times during the match. But as the game ended in a 30:30 stalemate, the hosts could celebrate their quarter-final berth.