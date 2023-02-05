Odense secure third place with big win over Most

Odense eye best-ever performance in the European premium competition

DHK Banik Most's learning curve has been steep this season in the EHF Champions League Women and the Czech side could only stay close to Odense for 20 minutes, as they traded goals until Odense pushed the pedal and never looked back. Once again, Most's defense was porous, conceding 37 goals, bringing their season average to 40.8 goals conceded per game.

Odense broke a two-game losing streak with their eighth win of the season being enough to help them clinch third place. This makes them favorites to reach the quarter-finals, as they will face rookies, Storhamar Handball Elite in the play-offs.

Odense have navigated a hugely challenging season with plenty of injuries, that even saw center back, Nycke Groot come out of retirement to help the team. Odense now have most of their injured players back and will have time to prepare for their doubleheader matchup vs Storhamar. A win there would tie their best previous performance in the history of the competition, a quarter-finals berth.